Smart flower LOTUS moves in response to light

Set the mood for any occasion with the Philips Flourish smart pendant light. It boasts both warm light for relaxation and cool light for work and study. Then, 16 million different light colors help you create ambiance, whether for a birthday or a holiday. What’s more, this pendant lamp is LED integrated, and you can control it instantly via Bluetooth. Moreover, the Philips Flourish works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant when you pair it with an Amazon Echo or Google Nest device. Then, all it takes is a simple voice command to control one or multiple lights in the same room. Moreover, with preset light recipes, its easy to set the ideal light conditions depending on your activities or mood. Finally, the modern design looks great hanging over your kitchen or dining room table.

RECIPES ・ 9 DAYS AGO