Things have been a little slow in the past week, and you may have noticed that it's been hard to locate retailers that have the new Switch OLED in stock. Nintendo says that's likely to continue, thanks to chip manufacturing delays and shipping issues. So if you're planning to give one as a gift this year, it's important to shop early. This has some obvious downsides when it comes to Black Friday -- there will be no savings on the console itself this year (though Nintendo does have some games on sale), so grab a Switch before it becomes even more impossible to find one.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO