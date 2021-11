Relatives of political figures held prisoner in Nicaragua since a series of arrests ahead of this month's presidential election expressed concern Saturday about the declining health of the inmates and called for their immediate release.The families distributed a statement to reporters complaining the prisoners were subject to isolation, constant interrogations and insufficient food.“My husband has lost 31 pounds since he was captured five months ago," said Deyanira Parrales, wife of former Deputy Foreign Minister Víctor Hugo Tinoco, to The Associated Press. “They don't allow us to give him food and hygiene products are restricted."She said she had last seen...

