3 arrested in connection with multiple drive-by shootings in Pontiac face felony charges

PONTIAC (WWJ) -- Three men have been arraigned on felony charges following a rash of drive-by shootings in Pontiac.

Julien Stewart, 23; Deonta Metoyer, 21; and Darius Anderson, 27, were each are charged with carrying a concealed weapon -- a five-year felony -- while Anderson was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm.

Pontiac District Judge Michael Martinez bonds for each of the men at $25,000.

They were arrested on Sunday as Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives closed in on four other suspects connected to the shootings, which have been occurring since January.

A shell casing found in the car the three men were in when they were arrested matches casings found from some of the drive-by locations, according to authorities.

“Great police work from our team and our partners resulted in these arrests,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. “These back-and-forth shootings must stop. Often, witnesses and victims will not cooperate and instead seek violent retribution. Back and forth it goes, leaving more victims in their wake.”

“I am glad they are off the streets,” Bouchard added, “but extremely disappointed that when we catch people illegally carrying and using guns, and we believe they are persons of interest in other shootings, that their bond is only $25,000.”

On Sunday, a team of detectives and agents from the About the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and officers with the Michigan Department of Corrections arrested three other men -- 18-year-old Anthony Curry, 18-year-old Omario Pate and 20-year-old Marcus Clark -- for a drive-by shooting in January.

Police are still searching for a fourth suspect -- 19-year-old Immanuel Gates -- in connection with that shooting, which happened around 1 a.m. on Jan. 3 in a public parking lot a few blocks from the 50th District Court in downtown Pontiac.

Curry, Clark and Pate have each been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon, assault with intent to murder, and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Gates, who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Gates can submit an anonymous tip to 1-800-SPEAK-UP.