'The Big Bang Theory' Fans Are Living for Kaley Cuoco's Latest Instagram

“Our whole universe was in a hot, dense, state…” If you love the long-running CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory, then you’ll recognize those to be the first few words of the show’s scientific, yet catchy, theme song. For 12 years, that song was a sign of comfort in our homes, as it indicated the beginning of another adventure with our favorite west coast scientists and the waitress that lived across the hall. The show follows roommates Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), two science-obsessed buddies whose lives are forever changed once Penny (Kaley Cuoco), a beautiful struggling actress and waitress at The Cheesecake Factory, moves in across the hall. Over the course of 280 episodes, the three of them, along with Leonard and Sheldon’s fellow scientist friends, Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) and Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar), and in later seasons, Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and Bernadette Rostenkowski (Melissa Rauch) got mixed up in hilarious situations. They bonded over their differences, developed new relationships, and supported each other as they grew in their respective careers. And they did all of this without an elevator, which might be their most impressive accomplishment.

