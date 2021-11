The poisonous toxins of milkweed plants seem to have caused an evolutionary cascade through multiple layers in the food web, causing the same genetic mutations in bugs, worms, mice, and birds. Monarch butterflies were among the first insects found with this special genomic twist, which allows them to feed on the toxic cardiac glycosides produced by milkweeds (Apocynaceae) without dying. Instead, these toxins are sequestered in certain parts of the butterfly's body, providing defense against predators. The black-headed grosbeak (Pheucticus melanocephalus) is one such predator, known to migrate to Mexico during winter, where it treats itself to beak-fulls of monarch butterflies. Scientists have...

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO