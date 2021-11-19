Save Up to $500 on Samsung Galaxy Laptops During Black Friday at Best Buy

Users can upgrade RAM (at their own risk) Wireless Networking Bluetooth, 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) If you're in the market for a budget laptop, you're faced with some tough decisions. Balancing a tight budget with a feature set that mostly consists of the necessities isn't easy when you're evaluating a sea of machines that all look more or less the same. So when you come across a standout inexpensive laptop like the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14, it’s a welcome reprieve. At $519, it leans toward the expensive end of the budget spectrum, but this 14-incher comes packed with just about everything you’d want for a notebook in its price range, including a full HD display, a sturdy chassis, and a comfortable keyboard, all pulled together by on-point performance and some unexpected luxuries for the money. It earns our latest Editors' Choice award for budget Windows laptops.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO