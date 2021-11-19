Save Up to $500 on Samsung Galaxy Laptops During Black Friday at Best Buy

Lenovo's ThinkBook line splits the difference between its stylish consumer IdeaPads and strictly-business ThinkPads, offering small-business entrepreneurs a splash of both worlds in an affordable package. The ThinkBook 13x ($1,221 as tested, and in its base model) is the sleekest example, a 13.3-inch ultraportable that weighs a mere 2.5 pounds and is just half an inch thick. It's well built and designed, with comfortable input devices, punchy speakers, and a productive 2,560-by-1,600-pixel touch screen. But it falters in port selection, and its processing power, though peppy enough, is slightly below the class standard. That's why we prefer Lenovo's almost identical ThinkBook 13s Gen 2, which has neither of those issues and better battery life (though it's marginally heavier and thicker). Nevertheless, the ThinkBook 13x is still a respectable (and much less expensive) alternative to our current handful of Editors' Choice-award-winning ultraportables, including the Dell XPS 13 and the Razer Book 13.
Comments / 0