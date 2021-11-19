ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Gold slips after comments from U.S. Fed governor lift dollar

By Ashitha Shivaprasad
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell to a one-week low on Friday, weighed down by gains in the dollar after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller called for early tapering of economic support to help chart a tighter monetary policy.

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,848.05 per ounce by 14:42 ET (1942 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled 0.5% lower at $1,851.60.

The dollar index (.DXY) rose 0.5% against its rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders.

"Gold prices are declining after some hawkish Fed speak about accelerated tapering boosted the dollar," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA.

"Inflation and Fed speak are the primary catalyst for gold and right now traders will need to see what happens over the next couple of weeks before having strong conviction on assessing what the Fed will do regarding interest rates."

Waller said the U.S. central bank should increase the pace of its reduction in bond purchases to give more leeway to raise interest rates from their near zero level.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Stock markets went into a tailspin after news that Austria would reimpose a full lockdown o tackle a new wave of coronavirus infections and signs that Germany might do the same.

Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said in a note that lockdowns in Europe have helped provide the yellow metal a fresh boost.

"The recent white-hot inflation prints, especially the 6.2% recorded in the U.S., will likely continue to support gold in its defence against the stronger dollar," Hansen added.

Elsewhere, silver fell 0.6% to $24.63. Platinum slid 1.8% to $1,028.74, while palladium declined 3.4% to $2,060.24, on course for its first weekly decline in three.

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoin.com

Mexico's Third Richest Man Advises Buy Bitcoin Now — Says US Looking Increasingly Like Third World Country

Mexico’s third-richest billionaire, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, has advised investors to “buy bitcoin right now.” He explained that the U.S. is “looking more and more like any other irresponsible third world country.”. Ricardo Salinas Pliego on US Economy and Bitcoin. Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego commented on the U.S. economy and...
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Ringgit slips further against US dollar at opening

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 26): The ringgit slipped further to open lower against the US dollar on Friday as the greenback continues to rally amid the release of Initial Jobless Claims data, which helped the US currency gain versus its counterparts. At 9am, the local note eased to 4.2325/2365 against the...
MARKETS
WTAJ

US GDP slowed sharply in Q3 but big rebound expected in Q4

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy slowed to a modest annual rate of 2.1% in the July-September quarter according to the government’s second read of the data, slightly better than its first estimate. But economists are predicting a solid rebound in the current quarter as long as rising inflation and a recent uptick in COVID […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Gold Reserve#Gold Spot#Gold Prices#U S Fed#14 42 Et#Oanda#Saxo Bank#Editi
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 1,000 points

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell sharply Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 1,000 points, as a new coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe. It added to investor uncertainty about potentially reversing months of progress at getting the COVID-19 pandemic under control. Health officials in […]
STOCKS
Reuters

Risk assets plunge as virus fears cause post-Thanksgiving blues

WASHINGTON/LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday as markets reopened after Thanksgiving, European shares were poised for their worst sell-off in a year and oil prices hit two-month lows as fears of a possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant sent investors scurrying to safe-haven assets. The Dow Jones Industrial...
STOCKS
Reuters

TSX eyes worst session in 10 months as energy stocks weigh

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was on course for its biggest fall since late January on Friday, dragged down by a 6% drop in energy stocks as fears over a possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant sent oil prices lower. At 9:44 a.m. ET (14:44 GMT), the Toronto Stock...
MARKETS
Reuters

Yen and Swiss franc gain as COVID variant dents risk appetite

NEW YORK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - News of a coronavirus variant potentially resistant to current vaccines sent investors dashing for the safety of the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc on Friday, while traders also took profits after an extended rally in the U.S. dollar. The yen and franc gains...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Reuters

U.S. natgas rises over 5%, heads for 2nd week of gains

Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose over 5% in holiday-thinned trading on Friday en route to a second straight week of gains, supported by forecasts for slightly higher heating demand than previously expected over the next two weeks. On their last trading day as the front-month, gas...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Wall Street drops sharply at open on fears over new virus variant

Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened sharply lower on Friday, with travel, bank and commodity-linked stocks bearing the brunt of a selloff triggered by the discovery of a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 437.69 points, or 1.22%, at the open...
STOCKS
Reuters

Yields tumble as new virus variant spurs hunt for safe havens

NEW YORK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields posted their sharpest drop since the pandemic began Friday as investors rushed toward safe haven assets following the emergence of a new coronavirus variant in South Africa. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

ANALYSIS-New COVID scare sparks rate rethink in markets

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Risks of a new COVID hit to economic activity are clobbering expectations for rate hikes next year from the world’s major central banks, a potential setback for the dollar and other currencies where wagers had been most aggressive. Money markets no longer fully price a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Concern over COVID-19 variant hammers EM assets

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks slumped to seven-week lows on Friday, with several major bourses down by well over 2%, and Turkey's lira fell 3% as a possibly more dangerous new coronavirus variant added to existing concerns. MSCI's index of EM shares (.MSCIEF) lost 2.2%. All major indices...
WORLD
Reuters

Bank of England's Pill says ground is prepared for rate hike

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The way is clear for the Bank of England to follow through on its plan for a first rise in interest rates since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the BoE's new chief economist, Huw Pill, said on Friday. But Pill avoided sending any signal...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dow falls over 2% as new virus variant spooks investors

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Dow dragged Wall Street's main indexes lower on Friday, with travel, bank and commodity-linked stocks bearing the brunt of a selloff triggered by the discovery of a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant. Cruise operators Carnival Corp (CCL.N), Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL.N) and Norwegian Cruise...
STOCKS
Reuters

Erdogan takes another swipe at lira with his defence of low rates

ANKARA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Turkey's beleaguered lira skidded 4% on Friday after President Tayyip Erdogan doubled down on his low-rates policy that has been widely criticised, capping a volatile week in which the currency plunged to all-time lows. Erdogan's promise to ease monetary policy and defend Turks from being...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

232K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy