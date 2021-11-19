ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

PGA Hope Tour for veterans tees off at Morris County Golf Club

By News 12 Staff
 7 days ago

The PGA Hope Tour benefitting veterans teed off at Morris County Golf Club Thursday.

PGA Project Hope works to help veterans cope with issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder through golf.

Four finalists competed for the top spot.

"Being with veterans is a very unique circle, there's a lot of comradery, a lot of communication, a lot of talking. A lot of us seek therapists and a lot of us seek therapy, and we have wives or girlfriends that we can try and talk to about this, but it doesn't hit home the same way it does when you talk to a veteran, another person that was there," said PGA Hope Foundation Manager Jared Forest.

Organizers want to make the Hope Tour an annual event.

