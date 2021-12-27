Endla // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Lansing, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Lansing on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Lansing, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Capitol City Grille

Tripadvisor

#8. EnVie

Tripadvisor

#7. Outback Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#6. Outback Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#5. Logan's Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (60 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 111 N Grand Ave Radisson Hotel, Lansing, MI 48933-1360- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 210 S Washington Sq, Lansing, MI 48933-1808- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 707 Brookside Dr, Lansing, MI 48917-9293- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (72 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 617 N Canal Rd, Lansing, MI 48917- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5800 W Saginaw Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917-2459

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Lansing, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. LongHorn Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#3. Texas Roadhouse

Tripadvisor

#2. Bowdie's

Tripadvisor

#1. Capital Prime

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5796 W Saginaw Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 280 E Edgewood Blvd, Lansing, MI 48911-5864- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 320 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI 48933-1419- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (271 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2324 Showtime Dr, Lansing, MI 48912-5633