Highest-rated steakhouses in Lansing, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Lansing on Tripadvisor .
#9. Capitol City Grille- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 111 N Grand Ave Radisson Hotel, Lansing, MI 48933-1360
#8. EnVie- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 210 S Washington Sq, Lansing, MI 48933-1808
#7. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 707 Brookside Dr, Lansing, MI 48917-9293
#6. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 617 N Canal Rd, Lansing, MI 48917
#5. Logan's Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5800 W Saginaw Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917-2459
#4. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5796 W Saginaw Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917
#3. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 280 E Edgewood Blvd, Lansing, MI 48911-5864
#2. Bowdie's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 320 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI 48933-1419
#1. Capital Prime- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (271 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2324 Showtime Dr, Lansing, MI 48912-5633
