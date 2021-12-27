ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Highest-rated steakhouses in Lansing, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Endla // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Lansing, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Lansing on Tripadvisor .

Tripadvisor

#9. Capitol City Grille

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 111 N Grand Ave Radisson Hotel, Lansing, MI 48933-1360
Tripadvisor

#8. EnVie

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 210 S Washington Sq, Lansing, MI 48933-1808
Tripadvisor

#7. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 707 Brookside Dr, Lansing, MI 48917-9293
Tripadvisor

#6. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 617 N Canal Rd, Lansing, MI 48917
Tripadvisor

#5. Logan's Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5800 W Saginaw Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917-2459
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5796 W Saginaw Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917
Tripadvisor

#3. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 280 E Edgewood Blvd, Lansing, MI 48911-5864
Tripadvisor

#2. Bowdie's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 320 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI 48933-1419
Tripadvisor

#1. Capital Prime

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (271 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2324 Showtime Dr, Lansing, MI 48912-5633
- Read more on Tripadvisor

