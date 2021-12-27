Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Rockford, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Rockford on Tripadvisor .

#4. Franchesco's Ristorante

#3. LongHorn Steakhouse

#2. Texas Roadhouse

#1. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (493 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Pizza- Price: $$$$- Address: 7128 Spring Creek Rd, Rockford, IL 61107-6826- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6655 E State St, Rockford, IL 61108- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7240 Walton St, Rockford, IL 61108-2607- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6007 E State St, Rockford, IL 61108-2512