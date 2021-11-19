ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
INTERVIEW: Go behind-the-scenes of Hulu’s hit show ‘Hit-Monkey’

By John Soltes
hollywoodsoapbox.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lesser-known Marvel character is receiving a big spotlight this month. Move aside Spider-Man, Thor, Iron Man and Captain America. It’s time to meet Hit-Monkey, a Japanese snow monkey who is on a revenge mission to disrupt the Yakuza underworld. Marvel’s Hit-Monkey premiered this week on Hulu. The series...

www.hollywoodsoapbox.com

