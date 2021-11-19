One Third Of Major U.S. Cities Have Not Elected A Female Mayor [Infographic]
By Katharina Buchholz
Forbes
7 days ago
Michelle Wu, the new mayor of Boston, was sworn in this week after becoming the first woman and first person of color to be elected to the office in the city’s history. In fact, many major U.S. cities have yet to elect their first female mayor, among them the country’s largest,...
Boston elected its first female Asian-American mayor when Michelle Wu was sworn in on Tuesday after the 36-year-old won against fellow Democratic candidate and city councilor Annissa Essaibi George. Before Wu's election in the city's general election and becoming Boston's first Asian-American mayor, there have only been white men elected...
Cincinnati elected a Black majority city council and its first Asian American mayor. Cincinnati has not elected a Black majority on the city council since 2011. It is rare that a Black candidate dominates the city council race and Council member Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney led the race as the top vote-getter.
Laurel Wise has always considered herself a political independent, though she usually backed Democratic candidates. But this year, with Glenn Youngkin on the ballot, she was ready to try something new. “It was an end-of-the-campaign switch that I made,” Wise said. “I never thought I’d vote for Youngkin, and then...
People who have suffered from the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic can expect financial assistance from many state and local governments before Christmas, according to reports. Americans are set to receive cash as either a stimulus check or as part of the universal basic income. Let’s go through the...
Obtaining a college degree has always been one of the best ways to increase your lifetime earnings. According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), men with college degrees earn $900,000 more...
Parents are in line to receive one more monthly Child Tax Credit payment in mid-December. Certain states, such as California, Florida, Maine, and Maryland, are also offering stimulus payments to eligible residents. As November draws to a close without the federal government passing legislation to provide a fourth stimulus check,...
If you’re struggling to pay rent, you are not alone. Thousands of Americans across the country have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, making it tough to make ends meet and pay their rent. There may be a solution: rental assistance. How does rental assistance work?. There are rental...
President Biden said the guilty verdicts in the Ahmaud Arbery case “reflect our justice system doing its job,” striking a far different tone than the somber message he issued after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse days earlier. “Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community,...
Vice President Kamala Harris spent over $500 on cookware in a Parisian shop amid rising inflation and economic uncertainty at home in the U.S. The vice president visited the shop on her four-day diplomatic trip to Paris last week, reportedly dropping 516 euros on pots and pans at high-end cookware store E. Dehillerin.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — While many people shopped Friday, anti-Black Friday groups took to the streets as part of a global day of action.
Dozens of people, including Amazon workers, marched to company founder Jeff Bezos‘ Flatiron District residence in a protest against Amazon’s social and environmental practices.
Activists also rallied in Europe, including in England.
“If Amazon JFK can unionize, it’ll really pave the way for not just other Amazon warehouse workers but all warehouse workers in New York to, like, help collectively bargain for better qualities of life,” protester Clarissa Hernandez said.
A spokesperson for Amazon said the company was the largest...
BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted out that he supports President Joe Biden’s decision to restrict air travel from southern Africa due to a new COVID-19 variant Omicron, calling it “the right move” on Friday.
This is the right move until the medical community can learn more about this new variant. Getting a vaccine and a booster remains the best way to keep you and your family safe. https://t.co/Xjtyd4p3oe
— Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) November 26, 2021
On Friday, President Joe Biden restricted air travel from South Africa and seven other countries, which is to take effect on Nov. 29. In a statement released by the White House, he also urged Americans to get vaccinated or, if they are vaccinated, to get a booster shot. Biden tweeted that the restrictions are precautionary until there is more information.
In his tweet, Baker also urged people to get vaccinated or to get a booster shot.
WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of […]
The post In D.C.: Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
A wave of demographic change swept across Broward in recent years and by law, the county must realign the boundaries of its nine county commission districts to reflect those changes. The process will culminate in the coming weeks with votes at two important hearings in Fort Lauderdale. Political power and representation in Broward lags far behind demographic reality. One glance at county ...
South Carolina sees the upcoming 250th anniversary of the American Revolution as a chance to remind people that the state played a huge part in winning the nation's independence, even if it did try later to tear the United States apart in the Civil War
WASHINGTON – Arizona’s unemployment rate continued its steady decline in October, falling to 5.2%, down a full percentage point from just two months earlier and almost one-third of the state’s pandemic high, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data. It was the fourth straight month of a falling jobless rate for the state, […]
The post Arizona jobless rate continues steady decline, workforce keeps growing appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Comments / 0