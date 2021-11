Ryan McMahon should have won a Gold Glove in 2021. The Colorado Rockies second and third baseman ranked among the National League’s best infielders in numerous advanced metrics, finishing first in Defensive Runs Saved, first in Ultimate Zone Rating, and sixth in Outs Above Average. Despite that, he lost out on the award to his former teammate, Nolan Arenado, perhaps bringing to light the need for a multi-positional version of the award. UZR, in particularly, rated McMahon highly; he was the top-ranked third baseman and third-best second baseman in the NL according to that statistic.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO