EU says Merck's COVID pill can be taken in emergencies

Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Medicines Agency has issued emergency use advice for Merck's...

www.thederrick.com

Daily Voice

New COVID Variant Has Scientists Worried

Another COVID-19 variant with multiple mutations is the subject of a special meeting called by the World Health Organization for Friday.The meeting on the B.1.1.529 variant detected in South Africa will focus on what the new variant means for treatments and vaccines, the organization said Thursday.…
CBS News

FDA says Merck's COVID-19 pill is effective and the agency will seek advice on risks during pregnancy

Federal health regulators said an experimental COVID-19 pill from Merck is effective against the virus, but they will seek input from outside experts on risks of birth defects and other potential problems during pregnancy. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of the pill ahead of a public meeting next week where academic and other experts will weigh in on its safety and effectiveness. The agency isn't required to follow the group's advice.
8 News Now

Will flight restrictions help as new virus variant emerges?

(AP) A new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa is leading to a new round of travel restrictions just as many had finally begun to ease. The risks of the variant, called omicron, are largely unknown. But the World Health Organization has called it a “variant of concern” and governments around the world are not waiting for scientists to better […]
Derrick

US needs data on variant before limiting any flights, Fauci says

More scientific data is needed about the new coronavirus variant that’s roiling global markets before the U.S. can determine whether to halt flights from southern African countries, Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser said Friday. “Obviously as soon as we find out more information, we’ll make a decision...
Derrick

Merck’s latest trial data show its COVID pill is less effective

Merck & Co. said updated results showed its COVID-19 pill reduced the risk of hospitalization or death among adults with mild to moderate disease by 30%, less than a previous estimate and well below a rival treatment from Pfizer Inc. Shares of Merck slid 3.4% to $79.46 in pre-market trading,...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NBC 26 WGBA

New COVID variant emerges leading health care leaders to stress the importance of vaccinations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) - A new variant of COVID-19 has been discovered in South Africa and the World Health Organization is calling it a "variant of concern," with the possibility of increased risk of being more transmissible compared to other variants."What you do can really matter and be meaningful to the health of our entire community," says Dr. Burmeister encouraging the community to sign up for vaccinations.
Derrick

World races to contain new COVID threat, the 'omicron' variant

BRUSSELS (AP) — Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the world raced Friday to contain a new coronavirus variant potentially more dangerous than the one that has fueled relentless waves of infection on nearly every continent. A World Health Organization panel named the variant “omicron” and classified it as...
AFP

Dutch say 61 Covid positive on flights from S.Africa

Dutch health authorities said Saturday that 61 passengers aboard two KLM flights from South Africa tested positive for Covid-19 and the results were being examined for the new Omicron variant. The positive cases were now being quarantined in a hotel near Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, where the 600 people on the planes from Johannesburg spent hours waiting on Friday. "We now know that 61 of the results were positive and 531 negative," the Dutch Health Authority (GGD) said in a statement. "The positive test results will be examined as soon as possible to determine whether this concerns the new worrisome variant, which has since been given the name Omicron variant."
MarketWatch

EU proposes nine-month time limit on validity of COVID vaccinations for travel

The European Union has announced proposals that would put a nine-month time limit on COVID vaccinations for travelers in and out of the bloc. After that point, boosters would be required, the European Commission recommended, in a statement on its website on Thursday. "The 9-month period takes into account the guidance of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on the administration of booster doses as of 6 months, and provides for an additional period of 3 months to ensure that national vaccination campaigns can adjust and citizens can have access to boosters," the statement said. Also on Thursday, the Commission updated its framework for travel from outside the EU, saying travel should reopen by Jan. 10 to those who have World Health Organization approved shots, but that an additional proof of negative PCR test will also be required.
eturbonews.com

EU embraces Merck’s new Lagevrito pill as COVID-19 cases surge

EU regulator said the treatment should be administered as soon as possible after COVID-19 is diagnosed and within five days of the start of symptoms. The medicine should be taken twice a day for a period of five days. On Friday, the European Union drug regulator issued an ‘advice’ supporting...
hot96.com

EU recommends Merck COVID-19 pill for adults at risk of severe illness

(Reuters) -The European Union’s drug regulator on Friday advised that an experimental COVID-19 pill from Merck should be given within five days of first symptoms to treat adults who do not need oxygen support and are at risk of their disease worsening. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said the pill,...
