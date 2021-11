In January 2017, some unfortunate news came to light: one of the most anticipated Xbox One titles had been officially canceled. Scalebound was ambitious, and damningly so. Players would be able to control a pet dragon named Thuban, using weapons to defeat enemies while also giving commands to the friendly beast. PlatinumGames intended the title to be more RPG and graphic-heavy, in lieu of their usual action titles. Initially, the word was that development had simply fallen too far behind. Now, PlatinumGames developer Hideki Kamiya is speaking out in a new YouTube interview series about the unfortunate fate of the Scalebound project.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO