The Remington .50-70 rolling block was the U.S. Army's first official cartridge rifle and among the few contenders that easily made the jump from rimfire to centerfire rounds. In rearming with new cartridge-firing guns after the Civil War, many states chose different ones than the U.S. Army. Remington, Peabody and Sharps rifles armed many, and all initially competed to become the arm of the United States. A main contender for the U.S. Army’s first official cartridge rifle was the Remington rolling block, a design perfected by Joseph Rider and among the few that easily made the jump from rimfire to centerfire rounds.

MILITARY ・ 8 DAYS AGO