Griezmann has ban cut, can face AC Milan in Champions League

The Madrilenians stretch the Sheriff 3-0, the British win 2-0 with Porto. City recover PSG 2-1, Dortmund collapse in Lisbon and are out. Ok Ajax and Leipzig. Ancelotti send theInter in the round of 16 of the Champions League. With the 3-0 victory on the field of Sheriff Tiraspol, his Real Madrid qualifies and eliminates the Moldovans. In the other challenges, the City PSG comeback 2-1 and won the group: both go ahead thanks to Leipzig’s 5-0 at Brugge. Full marks remain l‘Ajax, 2-1 to Besiktas, and the Liverpool, 2-0 to Porto that keeps Milan alive. Collapse Dortmund: loses 3-1 in Lisbon and is eliminated.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO