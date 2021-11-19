ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU says Merck's COVID pill can be taken in emergencies

 7 days ago

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Medicines Agency has issued emergency use advice for using Merck’s COVID-19 pill. The oral medicine...

CBS News

FDA says Merck's COVID-19 pill is effective and the agency will seek advice on risks during pregnancy

Federal health regulators said an experimental COVID-19 pill from Merck is effective against the virus, but they will seek input from outside experts on risks of birth defects and other potential problems during pregnancy. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of the pill ahead of a public meeting next week where academic and other experts will weigh in on its safety and effectiveness. The agency isn't required to follow the group's advice.
8 News Now

Will flight restrictions help as new virus variant emerges?

(AP) A new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa is leading to a new round of travel restrictions just as many had finally begun to ease. The risks of the variant, called omicron, are largely unknown. But the World Health Organization has called it a “variant of concern” and governments around the world are not waiting for scientists to better […]
MarketWatch

EU proposes nine-month time limit on validity of COVID vaccinations for travel

The European Union has announced proposals that would put a nine-month time limit on COVID vaccinations for travelers in and out of the bloc. After that point, boosters would be required, the European Commission recommended, in a statement on its website on Thursday. "The 9-month period takes into account the guidance of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on the administration of booster doses as of 6 months, and provides for an additional period of 3 months to ensure that national vaccination campaigns can adjust and citizens can have access to boosters," the statement said. Also on Thursday, the Commission updated its framework for travel from outside the EU, saying travel should reopen by Jan. 10 to those who have World Health Organization approved shots, but that an additional proof of negative PCR test will also be required.
AFP

Dutch say 61 Covid positive on flights from S.Africa

Dutch health authorities said Saturday that 61 passengers aboard two KLM flights from South Africa tested positive for Covid-19 and the results were being examined for the new Omicron variant. The positive cases were now being quarantined in a hotel near Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, where the 600 people on the planes from Johannesburg spent hours waiting on Friday. "We now know that 61 of the results were positive and 531 negative," the Dutch Health Authority (GGD) said in a statement. "The positive test results will be examined as soon as possible to determine whether this concerns the new worrisome variant, which has since been given the name Omicron variant."
Reuters

EU advises on Merck COVID pill as reviews rival from Pfizer

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator has issued advice on using Merck's (MRK.N) COVID-19 pill for adults and began a review of a rival tablet from Pfizer (PFE.N) to help member states decide on quick adoption ahead of any formal EU-wide approval. In two separate statements on...
MySanAntonio

Merck's Covid pill partner in India sees a short-lived boom

For a drugmaker licensed to produce Merck & Co.'s promising Covid-19 pill and sell Russia's Sputnik V shot, Dr Reddy's Laboratories is surprisingly mellow about the rewards it expects from these medical breakthroughs even as virus waves continue to hit parts of the world. "Covid portfolios are going to be...
vidanewspaper.com

New Miracle Drug Saves 94 Percent Of Desperately Ill COVID Patients In Trial

Israel’s Bonus BioGroup reports a survival rate of 94 percent (47 of 50) of the severe COVID-19 patients treated with its drug product MesenCure in a Phase II, multicenter clinical trial. Study results, soon to be published, show MesenCure treatment reduced study participants’ hospitalization period by about half compared to...
healththoroughfare.com

New Study Brings Good News Regarding COVID Reinfection

The infection with COVID strikes fear in a lot of people, and the idea of reinfection surely sounds even more horrifying. But despite this, a new study brings some good news for anyone who might deal with the coronavirus for the second time during their lifetime. CNN reveals the exhilarating...
Daily Voice

New COVID Variant Has Scientists Worried

Another COVID-19 variant with multiple mutations is the subject of a special meeting called by the World Health Organization for Friday.The meeting on the B.1.1.529 variant detected in South Africa will focus on what the new variant means for treatments and vaccines, the organization said Thursday.…
