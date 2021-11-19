U.S. FDA approves BioMarin’s drug for a type of dwarfism

The amyloid-beta antibody aducanumab was issued a “negative trend vote” by European regulators, announced its developer Biogen in a statement on November 17. Aducanumab’s rollercoaster development reached an exhilarating peak earlier this year when it was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. It is the first drug to be licensed for the condition in nearly two decades, and the first to be based on the contentious “amyloid hypothesis” of the disease. That approval was contentious and came with caveats – not only did the FDA’s decision go against the advice of its independent advisory board, but it also required Biogen to conduct a post-approval randomized clinical trial to produce more data on the drug’s efficacy.

