On Saturday afternoon, no. 14 BYU traveled to Georgia to take on Georgia Southern for the first time in program history. The Cougars walked away with an ugly 34-17 win. BYU-Georgia Southern was weird in just about every aspect. The ESPN+ broadcast was, to put it lightly, subpar. The live feed missed several plays when the Cougars pushed the tempo on offense, and the broadcasters were not up to ESPN's standards.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO