Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey has admitted he is “very uneasy” about spiking inflation across the economy.It came as the central bank boss and two other rate-setters on the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Catherine Mann and Michael Saunders explained their decision to hold interest rates as 0.1% earlier this month.Members of the nine-strong MPC voted by seven-to-two in favour of keeping rates unchanged at 0.1%.Two members, which included Mr Saunders, were outvoted in calling for a rise to 0.25%Speaking to MPs Mr Bailey said the decision to maintain rates was a “very close call”...

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO