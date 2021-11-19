ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Adama Traore is special but needs to produce more regularly, says Wolves boss Bruno Lage

By Sean Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aCSpO_0d1u6onF00

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has called for Adama Traore to be more consistent.

The 25-year-old winger made a promising start to the season but his form has dipped since, having to settle for a place on the bench in recent weeks.

Traore said this week we are yet to see the best of him, admitting he has not made the impact he would have liked so far this campaign.

Lage recognises the Spain internationals’ undoubted talent, as the pair work together to find the best way to harness it.

“I would like to see from Adama what he did in the first three games, and what I saw in the last two weeks,” said Lage

“That’s the Adama I want to see in the pitch. I want Adama to be more consistent, not just game by game, but also in the game.

“He’s the kind of player who, when you have the ball, can do something special. But I want more Adama during the game, not just when you have the ball. He needs to be there more time in the game.

“When he works from outside, he’s very dangerous. He’s working very hard to understand the inside game, he’s doing well, the last two weeks it was very good, and if you remember, the first three games, what he did was very good. I was very happy with the way he pressed, the way he created chances, the way he linked with the players.

“What I want is that and Adama knows he needs to fight with (Hee Chan) Hwang, Daniel (Podence) and (Francisco) Trincao, because the four guys are in a good way, and that’s good for me.”

Asked whether talks over a new improved contract might be a distraction for Traore, Lage said: “I don’t think so. He has people who work for him on that.

“Like he said, ‘the best is yet to come’ – I’m very happy with that, so we can see his focus is on the team.”

Traore will be pushing for a return to the starting line up when Wolves resume their Premier League campaign against West Ham at Molineux on Saturday.

Full-back Fernando Marcal is in contention to feature for the first time since October 16 after recovering from a calf injury, although Rayan Ait-Nouri is set to keep his place in the side.

Lage said that he will “take the best decision” on Raul Jimenez’s availability after the striker returned from international duty with Mexico on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Valencia eyeing Wolves attacker Adama Traore

Valencia are eyeing Wolves attacker Adama Traore. Football journalist and Europe transfer expert Ekrem Konur, the Spanish international could be set to return to his homeland. The fresh report states that Wolves want to offer Traore a new three-year contract to tie him down until at least 2026. His current...
SOCCER
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool & Barcelona eye Wolves star Adama Traore

Man Utd & Chelsea to scrap it out for Lewandowski (Fichajes) Liverpool & Barca want Wolves star Traore (90min) Man Utd & Chelsea to scrap it out for Lewandowski (Fichajes) Manchester United and Chelsea are ready to battle it out for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, claims Fichajes. The prolific...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruno Lage
fourfourtwo.com

Adama Traore pushing for spot in the Wolves starting line-up against West Ham

Adama Traore will be pushing for a return to the starting line-up when Wolves resume their Premier League campaign against West Ham at Molineux on Saturday. Full-back Fernando Marcal is in contention to feature for the first time since October 16 after recovering from a calf injury, although Wanderers boss Bruno Lage has said that Rayan Ait-Nouri is set to keep his place in the side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Wolves' Adama Traore: You’ve not seen the best of me yet

Winger Adama Traore insists there is much more to come from him this season in a Wolves shirt. The 25-year-old had a good start to the season but has tailed off in recent weeks. His incredible speed handed him some opportunities to score in the early parts of the season,...
SOCCER
The Independent

Liverpool ‘target Chelsea star Christian Pulisic’ as cover for African Cup of Nations

What the papers sayManchester United pair Anthony Martial and Donny Van De Beek have stepped down their plans to leave Old Trafford following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, reports the Daily Mail. One name that is still linked with a move away from the club is Jesse Lingard, regardless of who takes the hot seat at the club.Christian Pulisic‘s future at Chelsea is increasingly uncertain, the Daily Express says, as Liverpool look to bolster their attack. Pulisic is said to be increasingly unsure over his role under Thomas Tuchel and the Merseyside giants could see him as a solution...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino’s managerial record as Manchester United rumours swirl once more

Mauricio Pochettino has acknowledged the “rumours” connecting him with the Manchester United manager’s job as his record makes him a favourite for the vacancy.The former Tottenham boss is in the north west for his Paris Saint-Germain side’s Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday but has been widely linked with the other side of the city.Here the PA news agency looks at the Argentinian’s record in management.Espanyol😊 ¡Hoy es el aniversario de Pochettino!¡Leyenda perica universal! 💙 🔹 5️⃣º futbolista con más partidos🔹 5️⃣º entrenador con más partidos🔹 Emblemático dorsal 5️⃣ del club🔹 Puerta 5⃣ del #RCDE Stadium🎂 ¡Feliz...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

UEFA Champions League | The five teams that worry Lionel Messi most

Lionel Messi knows something about winning the Champions League, “La Pulga” has won 4 titles all with Barcelona. Messi’s arrival at PSG has only one purpose, to lift the Champions League, something PSG has been trying to do for the last 4 years rigorously. Messi will have help as PSG...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Wolves boss Lage insists Mosquera will soon bounce back

Wolves boss Bruno Lage insists Yerson Mosquera will bounce back. The 20-year-old Colombian is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained just nine minutes into September's Carabao Cup tie against Tottenham, his debut in English football following a £4.5million summer move from Nacional. Mosquera, who underwent surgery, is making good...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Shropshire Star

Bruno Lage: Wolves want balance with players

Bruno Lage believes Wolves are learning to deal with disruption caused by international breaks. Wolves currently have 12 senior players away from Compton Park representing their countries and Lage will have a limited time to prepare for the visit of West Ham on Saturday week after their return. But the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Wolves boss Bruno Lage admits January plans underway

Wolves boss Bruno Lage admits he's spent the international break working on January market plans. Lage has hinted at the need to find a 'solution' to the centre-back issue, with Romain Saiss and Willy Boly both heading to the African Cup of Nations in the New Year. Wolves are also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Bruno Lage: Yerson Mosquera ‘will bounce back’

Bruno Lage believes Yerson Mosquera’s positive attitude will help the young defender bounce back from his injury heartache at Wolves. The 20-year-old Colombian is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained just nine minutes into September’s Carabao Cup tie against Tottenham, his debut in English football following a £4.5million summer move from Nacional.
SOCCER
Shropshire Star

Bruno Lage identifies Wolves' prime targets

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage insists he has drawn up his January transfer window plans as he aims to make additions to his squad. The club missed out on some late targets in the summer and as a result Lage was left with a smaller squad than he wanted. But...
SOCCER
Shropshire Star

Bruno Lage: Rayan Ait-Nouri can become a top player for Wolves...with work

Bruno Lage has called on Rayan Ait-Nouri to improve his defensive game, but believes the youngster can become a 'top player' for Wolves. The 20-year-old has started the last three Premier League games at left-wing-back after an injury to Fernando Marcal and has impressed with his attacking flair. Last season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Wolves boss Lage praises Podence after victory over West Ham

Wolves boss Bruno Lage praised Daniel Podence after victory over West Ham. Podence created the winner for Raul Jimenez on the day. Lage later said: “Daniel is an important player for us, especially in the first games when he came from outside to help us to change the game. "Today...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

352K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy