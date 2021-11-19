ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Can Finally Download Amazon Prime Video Movies and TV Shows on Desktop

By Pranay Parab
Lifehacker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you’re heading somewhere likely to have spotty internet coverage, downloading your favorite TV shows and movies beforehand is always a solid plan. Most streaming services allow you to do this to some extent, but until recently, you could only download Amazon Prime Video content onto a mobile device. Well, no...

lifehacker.com

