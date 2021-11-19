ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

SUNY Adirondack Foundation - Giving Back program

Post-Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUNY Adirondack’s mission as a learning-and-teaching-centered college is to enrich and transform lives and communities through accessible, lifelong educational opportunities. With student success at the heart of our work, all students who wish to pursue an education or training program can do so regardless of their age, background, goals or learning...

poststar.com

Comments / 0

Related
littlerocksoiree.com

Giving Guide: UCA Foundation Inc.

The University of Central Arkansas is known for providing truly exceptional educational experiences for its students, for being innovative and for being a force for good across the state and region. Established in 1981, the UCA Foundation, Inc. is a private corporation nonprofit whose mission is to provide financial support that builds on this proud tradition. Fundraising efforts focus on purposeful engagement with donors to provide privately funded scholarships, experiential learning opportunities and program and faculty support.
CONWAY, AR
WLUC

Community Foundation for Delta County gives food to veterans

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Community Foundation for Delta County handed out food for veterans Tuesday afternoon. Delta County veterans received food for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The Community Foundation was able to supply food for 130 veterans. This was made possible by donations from the community and special prices from...
DELTA COUNTY, MI
FL Radio Group

SUNY Scholarship Program to Cover Tuition for 1,000 New RNs

Governor Kathy Hochul Thursday announced a State University of New York and City University of New York Scholarship Program called the Nurses For Our Future Scholarship that will cover tuition for 1,000 new healthcare workers to get RNs at SUNY and CUNY. The program comes in an effort to help address the shortage in healthcare and lack of workers in hospitals around the state.
COLLEGES
Courier-Express

Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation preparing for Day of Giving

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation, Inc. is preparing for the upcoming annual Day of Giving to benefit local nonprofits through direct community involvement. The Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation (PXYCF) was previously affiliated with Bridge Builders Community Foundations, which hosts an annual “Week of Giving” each March. Now, as...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny College#Incentive Program#Giving Tuesday#Financial Aid#Charity#The Suny Adirondack Fund#High School Academy
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice Educational Foundation holds fundraiser for BLAST program

BEATRICE – The Beatrice Educational Foundation held their second annual Luck of the Orange fundraiser Thursday night...a reverse raffle held at the Vintage Venue. This year’s event was held to raise support for the BLAST program, an after school program that currently has over 180 students participating between the end of the school day until about six p.m.
BEATRICE, NE
Post-Star

Moreau Community Center - Giving Back program

Founded in 1977, the Moreau Community Center located in South Glens Falls, has served as one of the major human services agencies in northern Saratoga and surrounding communities. Our mission is to meet the inter-generational needs of the community in a compassionate and inclusive environment. To that end, through in-house creation and inter-community collaboration, we strive to be the premier community location for food and hunger services, going beyond the initial need of satisfying hunger; to be a leader in providing quality, accessible, affordable, and as often as possible, free educational support and programming, as well as opportunities for social engagement, for families and individuals. Our programs and services include a vibrant pre-school, Summer Camp Moreau, “Kid’s Korner” on-site before and after school program, the “Bulldog Zone” after-school teen program, back-to-school and backpack programs, the “Summer Lunch Bunch” program, a lending library, resource referral and documentation completion assistance, “Dial-A-Bus” transportation, educational and social programs, a “Holiday Giving” program, an emergency food pantry, and a weekly food outreach program.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
Midland Daily News

Manistee County Foundation seeks leadership program applicants

MANISTEE — The Manistee County Community Foundation is looking for Manistee County leaders to participate in this year's Leadership Learning Lab training series. Leaders at all levels, from nonprofit organizations, businesses, government agencies and tribal nations are welcome to apply. The learning lab is a "year-long collaborative and transformative leadership program," according to a community foundation press release.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Charities
Bay News 9

New apprenticeship program brewing at SUNY Schenectady

At Schenectady’s Frog Alley Brewing, Kaciem Swain and his classmates were getting the lay of the land on a tour through the facility earlier this fall. Swain, who grew up on the other side of the Mohawk River in Albany, organized a group of five Black students to enroll in SUNY Schenectady’s 16-week brewing and distilling program.
LIFESTYLE
sbstatesman.com

SUNY’S Educational Opportunity Program gets a $6.4 million expansion

The State University of New York (SUNY) is expanding its Education Opportunity Program (EOP) budget by $6.4 million across five SUNY campuses, including Stony Brook University (SBU), for spring 2022 to support an additional 1,000 students next year. This expansion is the biggest the program has seen since it was...
STONY BROOK, NY
Post-Star

Catholic Charities - Giving Back program

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany was established in 1917 to offer help and hope to people in need in our communities. Over a century later, we continue to live our mission of “Caring Beyond Belief”, responding to all persons regardless of race, creed, or lifestyle. Catholic Charities is...
ALBANY, NY
newjerseyhills.com

Kirby Foundation hires program and communications associate

Elisheva "Liz" Davidoff Crowley has joined the Morristown-based F. M. Kirby Foundation as a Program and Communications Associate. Crowley, who is formerly from Morristown and planning to move back, has experience in government, has experience in government administration, having previously worked for the Jersey City Housing Authority as a Development Coordinator and the Jersey City Redevelopment Agency as the Chief Administrative Officer, officials said.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Post-Star

Saratoga WarHorse - Giving Back program

Saratoga WarHorse Foundation is a Veteran-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving our Military Veterans and Service Members who are living with Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS) throughout the United States. Our program participants’ trauma is most often a result of combat experiences, Military Sexual Trauma (MST), and/or transitioning from military to civilian life. We help these Veterans to move past their trauma by partnering them with retired off-the-track Thoroughbred racehorses. We refer to our innovative approach to addressing PTS as the “Connection Process.”
ANIMALS
Alpharetta HS FBLA

Alpharetta HS FBLA Gives Back

One of the pillars of FBLA is service, and AHS FBLA never fails to fulfill their pledge to contribute to the wellbeing of the community. This year alone, AHS FBLA’s Community Service Committee has amassed several different opportunities that they are excited for members to engage in, both in school and outside of school.
ALPHARETTA, GA
Great Bend Post

Golden Belt Community Foundation asking for 'giving'

Everyone has something to give and every act of generosity counts. And that is where Giving Tuesday comes in – on Tuesday, November 30th - a day that we can all come together in generosity. It might look like being generous with your dollars, your time, your donations, there are so many ways to share generosity.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
informnny.com

Nursing shortage focus of SUNY scholarship programs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the state, there are around 9,300 openings for registered nurses. To help fill those openings, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the “Nurses for Our Future Scholarship” program. The program will cover tuition for 1,000 new health care workers at SUNY and CUNY schools.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Post-Star

World Awareness Children's Museum - Giving Back program

Nestled in the small Adirondack town of Glens Falls, NY, the World Awareness Children’s Museum has been offering fun and educational multicultural programming to their community for over 35 years. The idea originated as the vision of one woman, Dr. Jacquiline S. Touba who, in 1985, believed with a dozen other community leaders that sharing and exchanging the visions of children around the world would promote an appreciation of cultural diversities. The International Arts & Culture Association (IACA) was also formed in 1985 and augmented a growing collection of children’s art with educational artifacts from around the world. To preserve these growing collections, IACA applied to the Board of Regents of the New York State Department of Education to become a Museum. In 1995, the World Awareness Children’s Museum was chartered.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Mount Vernon News

Knox County Foundation seeks nominations for Giving BACK Tuesday

MOUNT VERNON – The Knox County Foundation will participate in Giving Tuesday, or #GivingTuesday in the social media world, in a unique way in 2021. Held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Giving Tuesday is the kickstart to the giving season and is considered a global movement, a day that encourages people to do good and inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.
KNOX COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy