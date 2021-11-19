SUNY Adirondack Foundation - Giving Back program

Founded in 1977, the Moreau Community Center located in South Glens Falls, has served as one of the major human services agencies in northern Saratoga and surrounding communities. Our mission is to meet the inter-generational needs of the community in a compassionate and inclusive environment. To that end, through in-house creation and inter-community collaboration, we strive to be the premier community location for food and hunger services, going beyond the initial need of satisfying hunger; to be a leader in providing quality, accessible, affordable, and as often as possible, free educational support and programming, as well as opportunities for social engagement, for families and individuals. Our programs and services include a vibrant pre-school, Summer Camp Moreau, “Kid’s Korner” on-site before and after school program, the “Bulldog Zone” after-school teen program, back-to-school and backpack programs, the “Summer Lunch Bunch” program, a lending library, resource referral and documentation completion assistance, “Dial-A-Bus” transportation, educational and social programs, a “Holiday Giving” program, an emergency food pantry, and a weekly food outreach program.

