Transgender Day of Remembrance Vigil | Photo Story

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 now holds the record as the deadliest year...

thegeorgeanne.com

buffalorising.com

Unburied Truth: The History, Trauma & Aftermath of the Native American Residential School Policy

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you should be aware of the travesties of Native American “residential schools” that were put in place to strip indigenous people of their heritage, while assimilating them into modern day society. The schools were literally founded to “break” the spirits of the children that attended them. Some of those children were so broken, that they never made it back home – years later they were found buried on the grounds of the schools, in what has become a horrific wakeup call pertaining to the past and current living conditions of a proud people that were driven from their homelands and largely bypassed and forgotten.
newwaysministry.org

At Mass, Parishioners Oppose Catholic Officials Who Forced Student to Remove Pride Shirt

Community members have rallied around a Catholic school student who was forced to remove a Pride shirt, an action the local archdiocese is now defending. Students and parishioners at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Baltimore and its attached school wore rainbow face masks and shirts with “I am a child of God” in rainbow text to Mass this past weekend. Their action was in response to an incident last Friday at the school. The Baltimore Brew reported:
RELIGION
FOXBusiness

Salvation Army's racism guide tells White Americans racism is 'systemic' and colorblindness is harmful

A Salvation Army guide aimed at "courageous conversations about racism" asks "White Americans" to "stop trying to be ‘colorblind.’" The guide, "Let's Talk About Racism," was released in April and created by the Salvation Army International Social Justice Commission. It is meant to provide "internal dialogue" on the issue of racism among members of the Salvation Army.
SOCIETY
saobserver.com

Vigilantes: Illegal Killers

According to the dictionary a Vigilante is, “A person who tries in an unofficial way to prevent crime, or to catch and punish someone who has committed a crime, especially because they do not think that official organizations, such as the police, are controlling crime effectively. Vigilantes usually join together to form groups.” Kyle Rittenhouse, and his fellow criminal operators, are such a group that went to the Black Lives Matter protest looking for an excuse to kill people. His crime is nothing new as the KKK and other extremist groups over the years have murdered many people accused of crimes that these racist groups thought up in their minds. In the aftermath of the August 2020 police shooting of Jacob Blake, Jacob Blake is an African-American man who was shot four times in the back during an arrest by a police officer. Protests, and civil unrest occurred in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and around the United States as part of the larger 2020–2021 outrage by Black Lives Matter movements of the continuous murder and abuse of Black and Brown men by police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheAtlantaVoice

New N’COBRA Study Finds Genetic Damage from Historical Racism Linked to Poor Health and Transgenerational Trauma in Black Americans

When the wounds are caused by generations of racism, it takes a group like the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America (N’COBRA) to do the necessary deep cleaning. Since 1987, N’COBRA has been the leading mass coalition dedicated to obtaining Reparations for African descendants in America. Most recently, their work has been recognized by the MacArthur Foundation for […]
HEALTH
KRDO News Channel 13

Indigenous people in Colorado ask for reflection on history during Thanksgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As many sit down with loved ones to eat turkey and celebrate everything they're grateful for this year, many Indigenous people in Colorado and across the country see Thanksgiving as a day of mourning. Raven Payment, a member of the Pikes Peak Indigenous Women's Alliance, spoke with KRDO on Thanksgiving The post Indigenous people in Colorado ask for reflection on history during Thanksgiving appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
The Des Moines Register

Opinion: Verdict in Arbery murder case puts nation closer to fair and equal justice

As a lifelong activist, a father and a pastor for more than 20 years, I have struggled on many occasions to reconcile my deep, abiding faith in God’s promise to “keep and never forsake us” with the trauma and anxiety associated with witnessing injustice after injustice when it comes to the value of Black lives in this country. I have prayed with so many families, counseling them to have faith and trust in God while also preparing their hearts – and mine – to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC 26 WGBA

Today is Native American Heritage Day

Today, Nov. 26, is Native American Heritage Day. Bobbi Webster, Oneida Nation public relations director, says it's a time to celebrate the first people of this nation and their integral importance in our history and future.
ONEIDA, WI
Real Health

Transgender Day of Remembrance 2021

Saturday, November 20, marks the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance 2021. It is the culmination of Transgender Awareness Week. The week marks a time to celebrate transgender people and support their fight against inequality and discrimination and to educate people about related issues. Community organizations across the globe hold conferences, digital events and campaigns. Search #TransAwarenessWeek on social media to see how you want to take part.
SOCIETY
Washington Times

White House honors Transgender Day of Remembrance with vigil

The White House issued a statement on Saturday recognizing a day of remembrance for the transgender community, citing those who were killed in acts of violence. President Biden called on state and local leaders to follow suit of his administration to advance policies that aid and protect LGBTQ people. “Transgender...
POTUS

