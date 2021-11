When we last heard from Martin Rubashov late last year, the Dark Folk music master was crafting amazing songs with compelling visual companions in the form of cinematic videos. Now he is back with a new single – “Pillars” featuring vocalist Sofia Westlin. The two voices together are marvelous and even the melancholic mood of the song is uplifted by their performance. The single is the precursor to Martin’s new full-length album – Members of The Green Phlox, due out in early 2022 via Despotz Records. Pre-orders are live at the links below, including vinyl. Equally stunning is the brand new music video for the track which you can see below.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO