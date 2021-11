New York Jets coach Robert Saleh has taken plenty of criticism for his team's recent play. But some of the harshest words have come from one of his predecessors, Rex Ryan. The outspoken former Jets head coach and current ESPN analyst crushed Saleh on ESPN Radio on Monday morning after the Jets' 45-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Ryan ripped Saleh's coaching and said he takes it "personal" when he's compared to the Jets' current coach because they both have defensive backgrounds.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO