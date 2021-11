When you get 11,000 calls in a matter of weeks, some of them are bound to be pretty, well, strange. And as that's the number of calls that were placed to the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line in its first year of operation alone, some calls were indeed odd. The year was 1981 — yes, the Turkey Talk-Line is now 40 years old — and there were just six people on hand to cover the phone lines, per the brand. Do the math, and that's about 1,800 phone calls per person that year, whether the calls were quick and easy or completely out of left field.

