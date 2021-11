Around kitchen tables throughout the country, there will be gratitude for the food and the company of our friends and family. The support of those we love sustains us, and similarly, there is a support system that we don’t see or may have gratitude for until we notice that it’s not in our lives. The miles of hidden infrastructure that supplies the water to our homes and business is a piece of what makes our society flow.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 1 HOUR AGO