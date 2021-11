By American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, La. – Nov. 15, 2021 – Choroidal melanoma is a rare cancer that affects the back of the eye. If the tumor grows, it can cause the retina to detach, leading to vision loss. And if it spreads to other parts of the body, it can be fatal. There are no approved drugs that can stop its spread, and the available treatment options commonly lead to serious vision loss or loss of the eye. But a new laser-activated nanoparticle promises to target and destroy the cancer cells and preserve vision. A study presented at AAO 2021, the 125th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, shows that it may be an effective first-line therapy for early-stage choroidal melanoma.

