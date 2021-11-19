5 Thoughtful Holiday Gifts Your Friends Will Love

Shutterstock

Presented in partnership with Alchemy.

Looking for the perfect gift that your bestie will actually love? Skip the boring gift card this year and instead give them one of these five thoughtful gifts that they’re sure to love. From comfy loungewear to relaxing bath soaks, there’s something for every friend on your list — and the best part? Everything here is under $100, so you can go ahead and get one of everything for yourself, too.

Buddha Pants Harem Pants

These super soft harem pants from Buddha Pants are the perfect gift for that friend that’s always living in loungewear. Made with 100% bamboo cotton, they’re soft, roomy and easy to move in, meaning your loungewear lover will want to live in them all year long. They come in tons of different colors and styles and they’re unisex, making them a perfect gift idea for everyone on the gift list. Even better? They’re now 50% off through 11/30. Learn more about the most comfortable pants you’ll ever own at buddhapants.com.

Pampas & Reed Bath Teas, Scrubs and Soaks

Relax and unwind this holiday season with Pampas & Reed’s all-natural bath teas, scrubs and soaks. These luxurious botanical blends will transform your daily shower or bath into a lush self care experience, all while pampering your skin with wholesome antioxidant rich and nutrient dense ingredients. Learn more at pampasandreed.com

Carrie Mini Jewelry Organizer from Levenger

This gorgeous mini jewelry organizer from Levenger is perfect for protecting your precious metals during holiday travel. Crafted in the softest pebbled leather, the Carrie Jewelry Organizer features two leather straps to keep necklaces tangle-free, a zip pouch for bracelets, and snap-secure panels for earrings and rings. Learn more at Levenger.com and use code STAR21 for 30% off through 12/22.

Blue Nile Diamond Earrings, Rings & Necklaces

Whether you’re shopping for a lavish gift for your loved one or looking for gifts to add to your wishlist, Blue Nile has something for you. Their diamond earrings, necklaces, rings and gemstones are all absolutely stunning and sure to please this holiday season. Best of all, Blue Nile is offering special savings of UP TO 50% OFF, plus free shipping and returns! Shop the Gifts now!

Solvaderm’s INFUSODERM

Give the gift of glowing skin with Solvaderm’s INFUSODERM, a deep hydrating moisturizer with powerful anti-aging ingredients Refresh, plump and boost skin with this antioxidant-packed ultra-light moisturizer designed to keep skin glowing and youthful. Perfect for gifting to your mom, sister, BFF or yourself! Learn more at infusoderm.com.