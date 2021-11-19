ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Eisenberg Leads FX’s “Fleishman” Series

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesse Eisenberg has been cast in the title role in FX on Hulu’s limited series “Fleishman Is In Trouble” based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s best-selling novel. The story...

www.darkhorizons.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Underrated Denzel Washington Movie Coming to Netflix

Safe House, a crime thriller starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds, has found a great second life on Netflix as of late, putting up solid streaming numbers and reaching new viewers nearly a decade after its theatrical debut. This week, another one of Washington's films is making the move to Netflix, and there's a good chance it could see a similar kind of popularity with viewers thanks to the star power of Denzel.
MOVIES
New Haven Register

Lizzy Caplan to Star in 'Fleishman Is in Trouble' Series at FX on Hulu

Lizzy Caplan is set to star in upcoming limited series ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble,” FX confirmed to Variety. It is believed that she has been cast as Libby, the narrator of the nine-episode series, which will stream on FX on Hulu. Adapted from Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s novel of the same name,...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Fleishman Is In Trouble - Lizzy Caplan To Star

Lizzy Caplan has been set as a female lead in Fleishman Is in Trouble, FX on Hulu’s limited series based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s New York Times bestselling debut novel, sources said. Brodesser-Akner serves as the writer of the nine-episode series and executive produces it along with Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly...
TV SERIES
Herald & Review

TELEVISION Q&A: 'Y' was FX on Hulu series canceled?

I was shocked to hear that the FX on Hulu series “Y: The Last Man” was abruptly canceled! What happened? I was enjoying the show and looking forward to more episodes and seasons! Is there hope another streaming channel will pick this up? It cannot just leave off with episode 10.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lizzy Caplan
Person
Jonathan Dayton
Person
Jesse Eisenberg
Person
Susannah Grant
Primetimer

Lizzy Caplan's role on FX on Hulu's Fleishman Is in Trouble should've gone to Mayim Bialik instead

"Having read and enjoyed Fleishman Is in Trouble when it came out, I can tell you one thing: Lizzy Caplan should not be playing Libby," Olivia Craighead said of Tuesday's casting news. "Other than the fact that they are both Jewish women with L-I-consonant-consonant-Y names, they have little in common. Libby is supposed to be a harried mother pushed out to the suburbs, thinking about her former life as a writer for a men’s magazine (sound familiar?). One of her few small rebellions is sneaking cigarettes from time to time. Of the qualities I just mentioned, the only one I can envision Caplan portraying convincingly is 'occasional cigarette smoker' — it’s kind of her whole vibe. Caplan looks like a famous actress. She has beautiful, shiny hair and the kind of body women have when having that body is part of their job. If she ever showed up in New Jersey, where her character is supposed to live, she would immediately be offered a modeling contract to be the face of the Short Hills Mall. I’m sure (author Taffy) Brodesser-Akner is thrilled to have such an accomplished actress playing what is obviously her self-insert character, but it’s also not the character that she originally wrote. Bialik, on the other hand, looks normal. It’s part of her appeal, I imagine. You can imagine her driving a minivan in the drop-off line at school, you can imagine her spilling something on a white shirt, and you can imagine her as someone who used to live an almost cool life in the fast-paced world of writing celebrity profiles. It brings me no joy to say this, but the role should have been hers to lose. Perhaps she was too busy with her groundbreaking sitcom Call Me Kat, in which she plays a professor who opens a cat café. In that case the role should have gone to Melanie Lynskey, who is not American, but is talented."
CELEBRITIES
cityxtramagazine.com

Ryan Murphy’s Spooky New Series ‘The Watcher’ Has a New Lead

According to Deadline, comedy icon Jennifer Coolidge is joining the cast of Ryan Murphy’s upcoming limited series The Watcher, which also stars Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts and is in the works at Netflix. While the series hasn’t formally been announced just yet, it’s believed that the series follows a...
TV SERIES
Vulture

Lizzy Caplan Will Not Party Down Due to Overlap With Fleishman Isin Trouble

Lizzy Caplan will not Party Down in a revival with the rest of the sitcom’s original cast, owing to scheduling conflicts. The actress has been cast as the female lead and narrator of the FX on Hulu limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble. The nine-episode show is based on the New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by journalist Taffy Brodesser-Akner, which tells the story of 40-something Toby Fleishman, whose ex-wife disappears on him and their kids the summer after their divorce. This also happens to be Toby’s first taste of sexual freedom since the split, and his dating life (thanks to the apps) is finding the success it never achieved before Toby’s marriage at the end of medical school. Brodesser-Akner celebrated Caplan’s casting, tweeting, “Get u an upgrade for who plays you in the TV version of your life. Not that Libby was based on me!” It’s based on Brodesser-Akner’s life but not on her specifically. Are we all caught up?
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine Items: Jesse Eisenberg Leads Trouble, Queer Eye's Return and More

Here comes trouble: Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network) will headline FX on Hulu’s limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble. The drama is based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s novel about Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg), a recently separated fortysomething whose wife disappears, “leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return,” per the official synopsis. “As he balances parenting, the return of old friends, a promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming, and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer, he realizes that he’ll never be able to figure out what...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Series#Fx#Hulu
darkhorizons.com

TV News: Lupin, Scanline, Kojima, Anna

Filming has reportedly begun in Paris on the next season of the Omar Sy-led Netflix hit series “Lupin”. This will mark the third ‘part’ of the series following the first two which are now available on the service and follow a professional thief (Sy) seeking revenge against the man who framed his father. [Source: Twitter]
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

“MacGruber” Series Sets December Launch

Peacock has announced a December 16th premiere date for “MacGruber,” the eight-episode action-comedy series continuation of the 2010 cult comedy feature based on the SNL sketches. Will Forte, Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe reprise their roles from the film while Billy Zane takes on the role of the film’s villain...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

“From,” “Euphoria” S2, “This Is Us” S6 Promos

EPIX has premiered the full-length trailer for their contemporary sci-fi horror series “From” which has also announced a February 20th 2022 premiere. The series unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. At the same time, terrifying creatures in the forest surrounding said town come out at night.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

TV News: Twelve, Hawkeye, Outlander, Us

Sam Neill will lead the cast of Australian cable giant Foxtel’s new crime drama series “The Twelve” which will begin production in Sydney next week. The project serves as a remake of the Belgian series “De Twaalf” and will be helmed by Daniel Nettheim. The ten-episode hourlong drama follows twelve...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Celebrities
flickeringmyth.com

Ruth Wilson to lead the Mob Queens in limited series

Ruth Wilson (His Dark Materials) will become a mob wife in WarnerMedia’s upcoming limited series Mob Queens, based on the life of Anna Genovese, the wife of crime boss Vito Genovese. Anna Genovese was Vito’s second wife and when they divorced in the 1950s, she broke Costa Nostra law by...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

TV News: 4400, Nolly, Night, Law, Outlander

Patrick John Flueger, one of the major stars of the original version of sci-fi series “The 4400,” will guest star on The CW’s newly launched reboot. Flueger plays a charismatic figure from one of the 4400’s past. Flueger has more recently been starring as Adam Ruzek across NBC’s various “Chicago” shows. [Source: Deadline]
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
247wallst.com

The Highest-Grossing R-Rated Movies of All Time

In 2020, the highest-grossing movie in the U.S. — the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence action comedy “Bad Boys for Life” — was rated R. Since 1968, when the Motion Picture Association instituted its film rating system, over half the movies they’ve considered have been assigned an R (“restricted”) rating for containing adult material such as persistent profanity, graphic and realistic violence, nudity, or drug use.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy