This week’s UFC Vegas 43 card doesn’t necessarily have the feel of a banger, on paper, but it has some solid bookings all up and down. Miesha Tate looks to continue her comeback tour in the main event against Ketlen Vieira. While undefeated welterweight prospect Sean Brady gets a real chance to make a splash in the co-main against Michael Chiesa. Throw some JoJo (Calder)Wood in the mix and a surefire banger between Davey Grant and Adrian Yanez and it just might all shake out to be a pretty fun time.

UFC ・ 8 DAYS AGO