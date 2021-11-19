ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

White Castle’s Thanksgiving stuffing: What’s in the unusual recipe?

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jHVlG_0d1txorw00

Stuffing, or dressing if you are from the states south of the Mason-Dixon Line, has a starring role in the Thanksgiving meal.

Not only can the name be a point of contention, but the way it is prepared and how it is served can start arguments in some families.

However it falls in your home, one of the more unique stuffing ideas in recent years comes from one of the more unusual places – a hamburger restaurant.

The White Castle Original Slider Stuffing recipe was introduced in 1991. It was supposedly concocted by a White Castle employee who emptied a bag of sliders into his grandmother’s Thanksgiving stuffing to spice it up a bit.

The recipe calls for sliders, celery, spices and broth. White Castle advises you to hold the pickles.

If you are feeling a little adventurous, or if you are a huge burger fan even on the day turkey is the star, you may want to give this one a go this year.

Here is the recipe:

The Original Slider Stuffing

Ingredients

  • 10-12 White Castle Sliders, no pickles
  • 1 1/2 cups celery, diced
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons thyme, ground
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sage, ground
  • 3/4 teaspoon black pepper, coarsely ground
  • 1 or 1/4 cup chicken broth (See directions)

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl, tear the sliders into pieces and add diced celery and seasonings.
  • Add 1 cup chicken broth, toss well.
  • Add ingredients to casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.
  • Or to stuff the ingredients into the cavity of the turkey, prepare ingredients as noted above, but reduce chicken broth to 1/4 cup, then cook as you normally would.
  • Makes about 9 cups (enough for a 10-to-12-pound turkey). Note: Allow 1 Slider for each pound of turkey, which will be equal to 3/4 cup of stuffing per pound.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

Julie Chrisley's chocolate cake and Thanksgiving recipes are drool-worthy

Julie Chrisley certainly never lets her children go without a delicious sweet treat or indulgent meal. She has a whole load of unique recipes…. The reality star, who often allows cameras into her home to film The USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best, has lots of yummy talents up her sleeve.
RECIPES
CBS Miami

Thanksgiving Trivia: Ever Wonder Why Label On Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce Can Is Upside Down?

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you ever wondered why your can of Ocean Spray cranberry sauce has the label upside now, we’ve got the answer. The company says it puts the label on that way on purpose so grocers, and you, store the cans with the side you open facing down. The reason is simple. Ocean Spray says it causes the contents to settle and an air bubble to form at the top. That way when you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on the inside to break the vacuum, allowing the cranberry sauce to slide out perfectly intact.
FOOD & DRINKS
WTAJ

10 recipes for that leftover Thanksgiving turkey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Whether you’re making it yourself or your grandmother is sending you home with it, this Thanksgiving you’re sure to have plenty of leftover turkey. Here are ten recipes you can try out to make sure you get the most out of the meat of this year’s celebrations. Leftover Turkey Stew This […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stuffing Recipe#Thanksgiving#Chicken Recipe#Food Drink#White Castle#The Mason Dixon Line
Denver Post

Padma Lakshmi’s Thanksgiving turkey recipe: Slow roasted and richly sauced

There are two doors, nearly identical, that open into the downtown Manhattan penthouse of Padma Lakshmi. One leads to her office and staff work spaces and the other to her yipping Chihuahua and the living areas. Lakshmi, the television host and producer, author and activist, moves between the two wings (and upstairs to the bedrooms) in fuzzy slippers.
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Stuffing Recipe is the Thanksgiving must have

Sorry grandma but that classic stuffing recipe is taking a back seat this year. The new Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Stuffing Recipe will be the star of the Thanksgiving feast. Since many people fill their plate with all the side dishes for the holiday food event, this tasty offering will have everyone going back for seconds, and maybe thirds.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
oceaniacruises.com

A Trio of Jacques Pépin’s Favorite Thanksgiving Recipes

As I always say, food, for me, is inseparable from sharing. There is no great meal unless it is shared with family or friends. That’s why Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays – it is all about food and family. Ahead of this year’s holiday, I wanted to share a few of my favorite appetizers and side dishes that I often serve with my classic roasted turkey – French Onion Soup, Green Beans Almondine and a delicious Sweet Potato Gratin. French onion soup is a classic and one of my favorites – what more can I say? You cannot go wrong with green beans almondine with its combination of haricots verts, shallots and butter, and gratins always remind me of my childhood. This gratin is made with sweet potatoes and warm spices like ginger, cloves and nutmeg for a really nice autumn flavor.
RECIPES
FOX2Now

‘Tis the season for sliders! White Castle’s holiday gift guide

White Castle’s 2021 holiday gift guide is here, and while the slider kings are celebrating the holidays they’re also celebrating their 100th birthday. “Whether the Craver in your life picks up their Sliders at the drive-thru or the grocery aisle, their love of the Castle deserves a little holiday recognition,” a vice president at the 100-year-old family-owned business Jamie Richardson said. “On this year’s gift guide, you’ll find a few familiar looks alongside some brand-new, never-before-seen items!”
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Cajun Stuffed Mirliton Recipe

Who doesn't love a good Cajun recipe? There's just something about a Cajun meal that is so delicious and, for many of us, it's a staple from childhood. These Cajun stuffed mirliton are filled with shrimp and crab meat, then sprinkled with a melody of spices that take the dish to a wonderful, spicy, and downright delicious level. Recipe developer Kristen Carli is known for coming up with some of the most innovative and tasty recipe and this one is no exception. "This recipe is a great meal for a crowd," Carli says. "It's involved and impressive."
RECIPES
Houston Chronicle

Thanksgiving recipe: Ouisie's Table's Bourbon Brined Turkey

Instructions: In a 5-gallon container, combine water, star anise, cinnamon sticks, orange, pickling spice, bourbon, brown sugar, salt and black pepper. Place thawed turkey in container and marinate refrigerated for a minimum of 3 hours and up to overnight. Remove from brine, pat dry and allow to come to room temperature before baking.
RECIPES
wmmr.com

Try Preston’s New Favorite Mac & Cheese Recipe this Thanksgiving

The Connoisseur is very particular when it comes to his Thanksgiving meal preparations. One of his golden rules is to always test out a new dish before serving it guests. Lucky for his family (and the rest of the show!) that also means getting to taste these scrumptious dishes during the R&D period.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Spicy Stuffing Recipes

For Thanksgiving, White Castle released a pair of spicy stuffing recipes, one of which is exclusive to OnlyFans. The Bacon Jalapeño Cheese Slider Stuffing and the Southwest Jalapeño Cheese Slider Stuffing recipes are being introduced with the aid of Orlando firefighter Manny Washington Jr., and they speak to those who don't mind a little heat. Both recipes are made with White Castle's spicy Jalapeño Cheese Slider as the main ingredient. With the launch of the White Castle's Southwest Jalapeño Cheese Slider Stuffing, White Castle is officially making its debut on OnlyFans.
RECIPES
thefallonpost.org

What’s Happening in Kelli’s Kitchen - Stuffing

There’s an elephant sitting next to me in the room where I am writing this article. The “room” is Telegraph Coffee and Tap; the elephant is that Kelli’s Kitchen is not feeling particularly like it is mine at the moment. Neil and I pressed play this last week on a plan to move back into the City of Fallon, so Kelli’s Kitchen is all shined up for showing. The counters are bare, all my spices are stowed away in a cabinet or two, and my pantry overflow has all been boxed up for storage in the garage. There are strange emotions that pop-up when you list your house for sale, especially a house that you love. I want someone to love our house as much as we do. Someone who can see the textured walls, the shiny copper paint, the concrete floors and to think “Yes, we Belong here.” The process of finding that person is stressful and filled with chores. I have never swept so much in my life. Our canine children are facing their own challenges. They are super smart and have figured out the exact moment to dart inside to avoid being stuck in the backyard much to the chagrin of the real estate agents who are left wondering how to get the black and white one to leave the couch. Feeling out of place in my home has caused brain fog to settle into my head, murking up the mental works. I’ve missed deadlines, confused which key belongs to which lock, and just generally feel out of sorts.
FALLON, NV
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
66K+
Followers
73K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy