WILLOW links with Kid Cudi on 't r a n s p a r e n t s o u l (Remix)', and obviously it slaps

Back in July, WILLOW served us 11 quality tracks with the release of her fourth album, lately I feel EVERYTHING.

Featuring names like Avril Lavigne , Tierra Whack , and Travis Barker , who appeared on three of project’s tracks, including it’s pop-punk introductory single "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l." For which WILLOW has now tapped Kid Cudi to put his “Man On The Moon” spin on.

After hearing their team up on Cudi’s "Rose Golden" from his 2016 project Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’, bringing him into the fold on the remix for "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l" actually seems really obvious.

For his verse, "Mr. Solo Dolo" mirrors the themes of the tracks original lyrics singing, "I know you’re not my enemy / In my world, there’s moments seeing through the different lies / It’s all of diminishing / But come on, you know that Imma try to make it right."

"I am so grateful for this song because it was created during such an introspective time during quarantine. The solitude allowed me to introspect and really let go of the insecurities I had about making a project in this genre," WILLOW stated. And as for its newly released remix, she noted how "humbled and grateful" she is "that Kid Cudi is now able to bring his magic" to it.

Since we’re already here, let’s talk about what’s next for these two in the next months. For WILLOW, it’s a trip to the UK for her sold-out one-off headline show at the Electric Ballroom in Camden, London. And for Cudi, it’s another collab, this time with Ariana Grande for a forthcoming track called "Just Look Up". Set to appear on the soundtrack for the Netflix film Don’t Look Up , that comes out next month, which the two also happen to star in.

But you know what let’s not get ahead of ourselves, first things first and be sure to press play on WILLOW’s “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” remix featuring Kid Cudi below.

