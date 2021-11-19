ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

WILLOW links with Kid Cudi on 't r a n s p a r e n t s o u l (Remix)', and obviously it slaps

By Maia Kedem
Audacy
Audacy
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e4mJe_0d1twfbW00

Back in July, WILLOW served us 11 quality tracks with the release of her fourth album, lately I feel EVERYTHING.

Featuring names like Avril Lavigne , Tierra Whack , and Travis Barker , who appeared on three of project’s tracks, including it’s pop-punk introductory single "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l." For which WILLOW has now tapped Kid Cudi to put his “Man On The Moon” spin on.

After hearing their team up on Cudi’s "Rose Golden" from his 2016 project Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’, bringing him into the fold on the remix for "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l" actually seems really obvious.

For his verse, "Mr. Solo Dolo" mirrors the themes of the tracks original lyrics singing, "I know you’re not my enemy / In my world, there’s moments seeing through the different lies / It’s all of diminishing / But come on, you know that Imma try to make it right."

"I am so grateful for this song because it was created during such an introspective time during quarantine. The solitude allowed me to introspect and really let go of the insecurities I had about making a project in this genre," WILLOW stated. And as for its newly released remix, she noted how "humbled and grateful" she is "that Kid Cudi is now able to bring his magic" to it.

Since we’re already here, let’s talk about what’s next for these two in the next months. For WILLOW, it’s a trip to the UK for her sold-out one-off headline show at the Electric Ballroom in Camden, London. And for Cudi, it’s another collab, this time with Ariana Grande for a forthcoming track called "Just Look Up". Set to appear on the soundtrack for the Netflix film Don’t Look Up , that comes out next month, which the two also happen to star in.

But you know what let’s not get ahead of ourselves, first things first and be sure to press play on WILLOW’s “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” remix featuring Kid Cudi below.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Kid Cudi Links With Willow and Travis Barker on “Transparent Soul” Remix

Kid Cudi reunites with Willow on her “Transparent Soul” remix, featuring Travis Barker. The original track, produced by Tyler Cole, appeared on Willow’s released fourth studio album, Lately I Feel Everything. The artist told Rolling Stone the pop-punk cut was inspired by the following quote from spiritual activist/Hindu guru Radhanath Swami:
MUSIC
Variety

Pink Pantheress, Faouzia and More New Artists to Watch for the 2022 Grammys

With the breakthrough success of Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat and Saweetie, as well as the ongoing global domination of Taylor Swift and Adele, it has to be said that female artists have been leading the charge in terms of pop innovation as well as commercial success. As the year winds to a close, it’s time to look toward the class of 2022: From alt-pop singer/songwriters with a knack for heart-bludgeoning lyrics to post-genre experimentalists, there is no shortage of newcomers ready to leave their mark. (Pictured above, L-R: Pink Pantheress, Holly Humberstone, Faouzia — sorry, we couldn’t fit five!) Here are five...
MUSIC
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
firstsportz.com

Will Smith ought to be “ashamed” – Sabrina Williams, half-sister of Serena and Venus, criticises the actor for biased portrayal of Richard Williams

Will Smith starrer King Richard has hit the theatres worldwide, and while most of the reviews are glowing, a few aren’t. The most prominent of these critiques have come from Sabrina Williams, stepsister of Serena and Venus Williams, and daughter of Richard Williams by his first wife. In a scathing interview, Sabrina said that the Hollywood star should be ashamed of himself for the non fact-checked and biased portrayal of her father.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Tierra Whack
People

TikTok's Stacey Pentland, Mom of 4, Dies at 37

Stacey Pentland, a mom of four who shared her illness on TikTok, has died of cancer. She was 37. Pentland documented her lymphoma on the popular video sharing app. She died Nov. 18, according to a post on her TikTok account. "It is with great sadness that I have to...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Joy-Anna Forsyth Pregnant With Baby #3?! New Photos Fuel Rumors

Is Joy-Anna Forsyth pregnant? Rumors are circulating once again after she shared a few new photos, and fans are convinced she’s expecting her third baby now. For months, fans have been wondering when Joy-Anna and her husband, Austin, will add another baby to their family. They currently have a three-year-old son, Gideon, and a one-year-old daughter, Evelyn.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Willow
AceShowbiz

Kourtney Kardashian Under Fire After Promoting 'Absurd' Pricey Items on Poosh

Among the expensive products that the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star promotes on her Poosh website is an infrared sauna blanket that costs $518. AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian has come under fire over her pricey items on Poosh. Having promoted expensive products that she thought were great for holiday presents, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum was dragged by online users.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
Popculture

Khloe Kardashian Faces Lawsuit for Using Photos of Bella Hadid in Good American

The Kardashian family is once again in some legal trouble. Khloe Kardashian is facing a lawsuit from a photographer after using a photo of Bella Hadid wearing Good American jeans without the proper authorization. InTouch reports that Alo Photography is suing Kardashian for "copyright infringement" after she shared a photo of Hadid in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Pregnant Isabel Roloff Asks For Prayers, Desperate For Answers

Pregnant Isabel Roloff is sharing an update with fans as her due date approaches. Jacob Roloff’s wife is expecting her first baby, a son, in December. Throughout her pregnancy, she’s been open about the many feelings she’s experienced. In return, fans and followers have sent her lots of love and encouragement.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Brad Pitt Is ‘Very Touched’ Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt ‘Wants More of a Relationship With Him’

Brad Pitt and his daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt “are very alike,” a source exclusively tells In Touch of the dad-daughter pair’s unique bond. “They not only look alike, but they have the same big heart,” the insider adds of the similarities between Brad, 57, and his 15-year-old daughter. “They’re very compassionate and loving. They’re both very open, they enjoy meeting new people. Shiloh seems to have somehow picked up Brad’s midwestern demeanor.”
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Andrew Lloyd Webber tells young actors they work in the service industry: ‘Nobody has a right to be on stage’

Andrew Lloyd Webber has criticised young cast members of his musical Cinderella, accusing them of not recognising that they work in the “service industry”.Earlier this month, reports emerged in The Daily Mail claiming that the theatre composer had “berated” the cast of his new production after they received a negative review from The New York Post, believing it would impact a Broadway transfer of the musical.His call was allegedly played over the speakers at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, with cast members said to be left in tears afterwards and discussing potential strike action.Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Front Row on...
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

47K+
Followers
50K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy