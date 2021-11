In the blink of an eye, the Iowa regular season is almost over. The Hawkeyes will travel to Lincoln to take on the Cornhuskers. Iowa has won six straight and seven of the last eight meetings. The Hawkeyes have outscored the Huskers 180-96 in the last five meetings. Still-- Scott Frost's squad is hungry for a win and always find a way to play the Hawkeyes close.

