Baptist Health Corbin Foundation names Chesnut as Director of Philanthropy

Five churches in the Corbin area recently joined forces to lend a helping hand to the healthcare workers at Baptist Health Corbin. Church groups that included West Corbin Christian Church, Locust Grove Christian Church, Seventeenth Street Christian, Steeles Chapel Christian Church, and Woodbine Christian Church collected locally provided meals from David’s Steak House & Buffet. Beverages were provided by the local Walmart, Kroger, and Save a Lot. Event Coordinator Tom Cassidy with West Corbin Christian Church said he was inspired by another church in London. The Creek Church recently fed employees at Saint Joseph. Cassidy said they wanted to support those giving their all during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those with Baptist Health Corbin said the event was a kind gesture. Chief Nursing Officer Sherrie Mays said it shows the community is uniting together to support them through this pandemic. Mays said she was happy to see so many religious organizations coming together. Church members said it was all about sending love to those who deserve it. In total, the effort brought in more than 700 meals to give to workers at Baptist Health Corbin.

CORBIN, KY ・ 11 DAYS AGO