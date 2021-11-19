ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corbin, KY

Baptist Health Corbin Foundation names Chesnut as Director of Philanthropy

Cover picture for the articleCORBIN — Meghann Gaunt Chesnut has been selected to lead the Baptist Health Corbin Foundation as its new Director of Philanthropy. She brings a strong background in business and public relations to her new position. As Director of Philanthropy, she will develop a new strategic vision focused on greater...

