Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott addresses the media following the Bills 31-6 win over the New Orleans Saints. Topics include: roster changes with regards to Special Teams for the Bills, what he saw from KR/PR Marquez Stevenson in his first start, the injury to Cornerback Tre'Davious White, what he saw from the Bills running game throughout the game, why he trusted the team's kickoff coverage unit today, and the play of the Bills Defensive Line throughout the game.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO