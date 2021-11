Every bride looks forward to her portrait session. They are photos that you will look back on fondly for a lifetime. Traditionally, bridal portraits are taken at the venue on the day of, but if you talk to your photographer ahead of time, you can arrange to have your bridal portraits taken on a separate day so that you don't have to miss a single moment of your wedding! Sound great? You know what would make it even better–what if you got to stroll around the streets of Paris in your gown and enjoy all the sights and delicacies that the City of Love has to offer? That's exactly what this team did in this whimsical inspiration shoot.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 9 DAYS AGO