A tiny cluster based on 4x Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

The system is divided into three separate sections, as shown in Figure3.1viz Black Box, IoT Device, and AWS Environment. A black box will always be present in the car. It is implemented using a CAN shield (PiCAN2) and a Raspberry pi 3b+. Raspberry pi does not have a CAN interface. So, a CAN shield is used as a gateway module to interface CAN protocol from OBD-ii port and the SPI protocol of the Raspberry pi 3b+. This is discussed in Subsection3.1.3. The Raspberry pi 3b+ is programmed to fetch the speed, timestamp, and accelerator pedal position data from OBD-ii port and store it in a log file. IoT devices can request this data from a black-box whenever necessary. A black box will read the data only when the car is in motion. The vehicle data is sampled at one sample per second. A black box will share only the latest 1200 samples of vehicle data with the IoT device i.e., past 20 minutes before the vehicle came to a standstill.

