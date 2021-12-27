Highest-rated steakhouses in Columbia, according to Tripadvisor
stockcreations // Shutterstock
Highest-rated steakhouses in Columbia, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Columbia on Tripadvisor .
You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Columbia, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. Backstreets Grill- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Service (5.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2400 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205-2406
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Sumo Japenese Steak House- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 151 Clemson Rd, Columbia, SC 29229-6545
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 252 F Harbison Boulevard, Columbia, SC 29212
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2760 Decker Blvd, Columbia, SC 29206
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (233 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1508 Main St, Columbia, SC 29201-2808
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Columbia, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (201 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8304 Two Notch Rd, Columbia, SC 29223-6304
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (261 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 400 Columbiana Dr, Columbia, SC 29212
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (237 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7611 Two Notch Rd, Columbia, SC 29223-6221
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 902 Gervais St Ste A, Columbia, SC 29201-3191
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (325 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 410 Columbiana Dr, Columbia, SC 29212-1652
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Columbia, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Halls Chophouse - Columbia- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1221 Main St Suite 150, Columbia, SC 29201-6224
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (410 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 924A Senate St, Columbia, SC 29201-3158
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Comments / 0