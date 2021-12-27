stockcreations // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Columbia, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Columbia on Tripadvisor .

#12. Backstreets Grill

#11. Sumo Japenese Steak House

#10. Outback Steakhouse

#9. LongHorn Steakhouse

#8. Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Service (5.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2400 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205-2406- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (58 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 151 Clemson Rd, Columbia, SC 29229-6545- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (112 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 252 F Harbison Boulevard, Columbia, SC 29212- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (50 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2760 Decker Blvd, Columbia, SC 29206- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (233 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1508 Main St, Columbia, SC 29201-2808

#7. Texas Roadhouse

#6. Texas Roadhouse

#5. Outback Steakhouse

#4. LongHorn Steakhouse

#3. Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (201 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8304 Two Notch Rd, Columbia, SC 29223-6304- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (261 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 400 Columbiana Dr, Columbia, SC 29212- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (237 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7611 Two Notch Rd, Columbia, SC 29223-6221- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 902 Gervais St Ste A, Columbia, SC 29201-3191- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (325 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 410 Columbiana Dr, Columbia, SC 29212-1652

#2. Halls Chophouse - Columbia

#1. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1221 Main St Suite 150, Columbia, SC 29201-6224- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (410 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 924A Senate St, Columbia, SC 29201-3158