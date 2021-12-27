ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Highest-rated steakhouses in Columbia, according to Tripadvisor

 4 days ago

stockcreations // Shutterstock

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Columbia on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NMEAB_0d1tlRnv00
Tripadvisor

#12. Backstreets Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Service (5.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2400 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205-2406
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H5s8U_0d1tlRnv00
Tripadvisor

#11. Sumo Japenese Steak House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 151 Clemson Rd, Columbia, SC 29229-6545
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eqETB_0d1tlRnv00
Tripadvisor

#10. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (112 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 252 F Harbison Boulevard, Columbia, SC 29212
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThUFE_0d1tlRnv00
Tripadvisor

#9. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2760 Decker Blvd, Columbia, SC 29206
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bSguF_0d1tlRnv00
Tripadvisor

#8. Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (233 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1508 Main St, Columbia, SC 29201-2808
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15B2no_0d1tlRnv00
Tripadvisor

#7. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (201 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8304 Two Notch Rd, Columbia, SC 29223-6304
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e7z2h_0d1tlRnv00
Tripadvisor

#6. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (261 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 400 Columbiana Dr, Columbia, SC 29212
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PZm8c_0d1tlRnv00
Tripadvisor

#5. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (237 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7611 Two Notch Rd, Columbia, SC 29223-6221
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nE4b8_0d1tlRnv00
Tripadvisor

#4. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 902 Gervais St Ste A, Columbia, SC 29201-3191
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EtzjY_0d1tlRnv00
Tripadvisor

#3. Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (325 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 410 Columbiana Dr, Columbia, SC 29212-1652
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38jrgD_0d1tlRnv00
Tripadvisor

#2. Halls Chophouse - Columbia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1221 Main St Suite 150, Columbia, SC 29201-6224
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KxnQM_0d1tlRnv00
Tripadvisor

#1. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (410 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 924A Senate St, Columbia, SC 29201-3158
- Read more on Tripadvisor

