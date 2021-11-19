Couple wants cash refund for canceled cruise

Cruising for a Cause, organized by Grounded Elegance Car Club (Michael Allred) and Brightside Gallery (Mary Murkin), will host the final cruising event of the season on November 27, 2021, from 8 p.m. to midnight. We’ll be cruising up and down Fayetteville Street and visiting one last time before the 2021 cruising season closes. The theme of the evening will be “Cruising for the Claus.” Our cause for this month is the Randolph County Toys for Tots organization. We are asking folks to please donate brand new toys (without gift wrapping). The donation station for these items will be located in Northgate Commons parking lot (located at the north end of Fayetteville Street) and manned by Grounded Elegance Car Club. As always, these are equal opportunity cruising events. If it’s got wheels, come on out and join the fun! The more the merrier is the motto of the event organizers. For an evening of nostalgia and also making new memories, BE THERE OR BE SQUARE!

ADVOCACY ・ 10 DAYS AGO