Letter to the editor: Signs of a political housecleaning appear

Journal Inquirer
 7 days ago

In Virginia, a Republican political unknown who was given no chance beat a well-known Democrat and former governor in the governor’s race. In very blue New Jersey, the governor’s race, predicted...

www.journalinquirer.com

Vanity Fair

Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
mediaite.com

Dan Abrams Calls Out Biden, Harris and Others Condemning Rittenhouse Verdict: ‘Impugning the Entire Judicial System’

Dan Abrams called out leaders across the U.S. political spectrum on Monday night for their reactions to the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Abrams, the host of Dan Abrams Live on Newsnation, warned that leaders ignoring the facts of the case and politicizing the verdict is not only wrong but is undermining our “entire judicial system … for political purposes.”
Fox News

The Republican Party is looking at a truly historic opportunity in 2022

With less than a year to go before the 2022 midterm elections, the Republican Party is staring at an opportunity of truly historic proportions. Even before the shocking results of the gubernatorial races last month things looked good, all signs were pointing to "yes" on taking back Congress. But the win in Virginia and narrow defeat in deep blue New Jersey have changed the map. What had looked like solid gains, could now turn out to be completely transformational.
The Guardian

Trump’s allies think they can defy the Capitol attack panel. History suggests otherwise

Donald Trump’s extraordinary claim of executive privilege as a former president to prevent any of his aides and agents from testifying before the House select committee to investigate the 6 January attack on the US Capitol rests on the premise that the privilege resides with a president even after he leaves office. Trump is asserting that the position of former president is a recognized constitutional office with permanent rights and privileges. President Joe Biden, the incumbent president who rightfully holds executive privilege, has waived that privilege from covering the relevant documents and potential witnesses Trump wishes to keep secret and silent.
Joe Biden
Kamala Harris
Donald Trump
Victorville Daily Press

Will any Republicans challenge Trump in 2024? DeSantis, Pence and the other top contenders to know

WASHINGTON – Many Republicans are spending the holidays planning for the congressional and gubernatorial elections of 2022 – especially Donald Trump and other Republicans who are thinking of running for president in 2024. The midterm elections are still more than 11 months away, but the Republican presidential race of early 2024 is well underway, a...
Toni Koraza

"Each Month Got Stronger," Walmart CEO Praises Biden's Administration

Biden's first year in office has been followed with wild controversy and drama. The border crisis, the unpopular retreat from Afghanistan, the supply chain crisis amid holidays, and the worrying inflation have done rounds on Biden's approval ratings. Biden is suffering the lowest ratings since Bill Clinton's first year in office.
Press Democrat

Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: White supremacy is apparently alive and well in Sonoma County, according to recent events regarding our problems with racial discrimination, as columnist Pete Golis skillfully summarized on Nov. 7 (“Sonoma County receives a wake-up call on diversity”). Full disclosure: I’m an 82-year-old white man who moved here from New...
The Gainesville Sun

Readers comment on redistricting, the symbolism of flags and more

Fair redistricting needed The Republican-led Florida Legislature has a sordid history of gerrymandering U.S. congressional and state legislative districts during the once-in-a decade redistricting process. In 2012, a Florida judge threw out the Legislature’s redistricting maps, stating that “... Republican[s] did in fact conspire to manipulate … and taint the redistricting process …...
GAINESVILLE, FL

