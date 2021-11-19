Readings & Writers

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe Bookstore at Fitger's, 600 E. Superior St., Duluth, offers these events. Go to bookshop.org/shop/fitgerbooks. Children's author Jen Teschendorf signs copies of her book "Say What Little Duck?" noon to 2 p.m Saturday, Nov. 20. 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 27: Emily Kilgore signing copies of her children's book...

Leader-Telegram

Young Writers Read Showcase winners announced

EAU CLAIRE — As a part of the 21st Annual Chippewa Valley Book Festival last month, 16 local students were selected to read their winning prose or poetry entries on the stage of the Grand Theatre. This Young Writers Read Showcase was only open to family members of the winners and a few special guests.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
courierjournal.net

Writers Guild Welcomes 2

FLORENCE — The Shoals Writers Guild recently celebrated its sixth birthday. Joy Willow had the idea to form a local niche for area authors on her way to the Helen Keller Festival in June of 2015. Many others agreed that there was a need and the first meeting of the Shoals Writers Guild was at Coldwater Books in Tuscumbia on October 17, 2015. Author Bill Norvell was the Guild’s first speaker.
FLORENCE, AL
Aspen Daily News

Required reading

Reading a bad book is an agony, one that can be seen on the face of any sixth-grader bored by a summer reading assignment. It’s a pain as near to death as any, if we take them at their word. Adults are not so different. I imagine any adult who...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bostonreview.net

Reading Lists

Members provide continuing support to our mission of providing a public space, free and open, for the discussion of ideas. Your contribution entitles you to an annual subscription to our quarterly books, plus additional benefits.
READING, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Nolan
Psychiatric Times

The Zoom Reading

"...They speak in poetry. Do they know I am there, listening?" Richard Berlin, MD, shares Chris Considine's poem, "The Zoom Reading." Read Ronald W. Pies, MD's piece here: Reimagining the 15-Minute Med Check Through A Poet’s Eyes. For more of the Any Good Poem series, see A Barred Owl and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
krwg.org

Las Cruces Writers Group and a Holiday BookNanza - "Writers Helping Writers"

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with author and volunteer member of the Las Cruces Writers Group, Charmayne Samuelson, about their new theme “Writers Helping Writers” inspired by local author, George Pintar. The group consists of volunteer writers and authors and has been in existence off and on for over 27 years with a focus on topics of publishing, marketing, book signings, writing, and editing. Currently they have 30 active members and welcome new members for a nominal annual fee. Information at lascruceswritersgroup.org; & Facebook. A book signing “Holiday BookNanza” will be held Saturday, December 11th, from 2-5 p.m. outside Barnes & Noble Booksellers, hosted by the Mesilla Valley Mall, 700 S. Telshor Blvd., Las Cruces, NM. Ten local authors will be available with autographed books: Bob Worthington; Judy Cicero; Rosemary Matos; Charmayne Samuelson; Mark William Davis; Susan Finlay; Tanya D. Dawson; George Pintar; Mary Armstrong; Susan Elaine Pfeiffer.
LAS CRUCES, NM
fredonialeader.org

Visiting Writers Series: Matthew Salesses

On Nov. 3, the Mary Louise White Visiting Writers Series hosted its last visiting writer of the semester. Students were given the exciting opportunity of hearing from the novelist Matthew Salesses. Salesses received his Ph.D. in Literature and Creative Writing from the University of Houston. He gave a very detailed craft talk, and then on Nov. 4, he gave a reading from his novel, “Disappear Doppelganger Disappear.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Cumberland Times-News

About the Writer: Tom Valentine

Tom Valentine may be familiar because of his theatrical work – either on stage as an actor of behind the scenes as a director and producer of many local works. He is a frequent contributor to Allegany Magazine and to our sister publication, the Cumberland Times-News.
CUMBERLAND, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zenith Bookstore#The Minnesota Center#Hmong
The Day

Merrill House writer Michael Collier presents virtual reading Saturday

Much-traveled and widely accomplished poet Michael Collier is the current writer in residence at the James Merrill House in Stonington Borough. It's a bit of a homecoming for the Arizona native and former poet laureate of Maryland; he attended Connecticut College so he could study with the late, very great poet William Meredith — with whom he became a close friend as well as a student.
STONINGTON, CT
eastidahonews.com

Blackfoot writer honored at ‘Writers of the Future’ gala in Hollywood

BLACKFOOT — Local writer Brittany Rainsdon began writing in her youth. Now, years of practice are beginning to pay off. Rainsdon, of Blackfoot, was honored as a Published Finalist at the “Writers of the Future” gala held in Hollywood on Oct. 22. The Writers of the Future Contest highlights up-and-coming science fiction and fantasy writers and publishes the winning stories in a yearly anthology.
BLACKFOOT, ID
locusmag.com

SCBWI Free Workshop for Writers of Color

The Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI) has organized a free workshop “geared towards writers of colour” called Need To Know: Knowing Your Power as an Author of Colour. “This workshop is aimed to help you break down the processes of being published so you know where your power lies.” The event is scheduled for January 15, 2022 and will take place virtually. Workshop leaders are Patrice Lawrence and Emma Roberts.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fox News

Native Americans mourn on Thanksgiving: 'No reason to celebrate'

Members of Native American tribes from around New England are gathering in the seaside town where the Pilgrims settled — not to give thanks, but to mourn Indigenous people worldwide who’ve suffered centuries of racism and mistreatment. Thursday’s solemn National Day of Mourning observance in downtown Plymouth, Massachusetts, will recall...
SOCIETY
POWDER Magazine

Essential Reads

As the planet warms, winter is shrinking. In the last fifty years, the Northern Hemisphere lost a million square miles of spring snowpack and in the US alone, snow cover has been reduced by 15-30%. On average, winter has shrunk by a month in most northern latitudes. In this deeply...
COLORADO STATE
saddlebrookeprogress.com

SaddleBrooke Writers Group Meeting

The SaddleBrooke Writers Group meets monthly, usually at the MountainView Clubhouse in one of their meeting rooms. That is when members read their poems, prose, short stories, or chapters from books or memoirs under work. After this monthly meeting, some members gather to offer critiques, suggestions, and ideas to improve...
SADDLEBROOKE, AZ
gmu.edu

Mason alum returns as visiting writer

Award-winning novelist Priyanka Champaneri is returning to the classroom this week as part of George Mason University’s Visiting Writers Series. Her novel, “The City of Good Death,” was awarded the 2018 Restless Books Prize for New Immigrant Writing and published in both the United States and India. It is a finalist for the Center for Fiction’s 2021 First Novel Prize, which will be awarded in December, as well as India’s Tata Literature Live First Book Award for Fiction.
FAIRFAX, VA
thefullhelping.com

Weekend Reading

This is my second consecutive Sunday away from home. A few weeks ago, sort of spontaneously, I decided to make good on two trips I had been hoping to take for some time now. The first was to Washington, D.C., where I lived for part of grad school. The second, a one-on-one trip with my oldest friend, could have been to anywhere. But we chose Nashville, which was easy for me to fly to from D.C. and driving distance for her, from New Orleans.
YOGA
Beacon

Tell Tales 11-18-21

One of our most favorite holiday traditions at The Beacon is our annual Mitten Tree. Well, it’s up and waiting for your donations and decorations. We load up the tree every year with mittens, gloves, scarves and caps to help keep heads, hands and hearts warm for the winter. We...
OAK HARBOR, OH
theportlandbeacon.com

Portland Community Fund News

People are asking, “Hey Portland, what’s going on at the Goodwill Building?” The Portland Community Fund Association (PCFA) is using the building for their Christmas Giving Program from November 19-December 17th. You may see a lot of action going on inside, it is just “Neighbors Helping Neighbors”. A big thank...
PORTLAND, MI
uaf.edu

Gratitude comes easy to science writer

With a short work week upon us and me not wanting to rush a draft through the editing pipeline, this week I visit a theme many writers are pulling from their back pockets: gratitude. That’s an easy one for me. As the sunrises add up, I fire vocal thank-you arrows...
FAIRBANKS, AK

