Readings & Writers

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with author and volunteer member of the Las Cruces Writers Group, Charmayne Samuelson, about their new theme “Writers Helping Writers” inspired by local author, George Pintar. The group consists of volunteer writers and authors and has been in existence off and on for over 27 years with a focus on topics of publishing, marketing, book signings, writing, and editing. Currently they have 30 active members and welcome new members for a nominal annual fee. Information at lascruceswritersgroup.org; & Facebook. A book signing “Holiday BookNanza” will be held Saturday, December 11th, from 2-5 p.m. outside Barnes & Noble Booksellers, hosted by the Mesilla Valley Mall, 700 S. Telshor Blvd., Las Cruces, NM. Ten local authors will be available with autographed books: Bob Worthington; Judy Cicero; Rosemary Matos; Charmayne Samuelson; Mark William Davis; Susan Finlay; Tanya D. Dawson; George Pintar; Mary Armstrong; Susan Elaine Pfeiffer.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 8 DAYS AGO