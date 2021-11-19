ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Our view: It’s time to crack down on highway speeding

By Email
Journal Inquirer
 7 days ago

It should come as no surprise to those who are driving on America’s highways these days that deaths from motor-vehicle crashes were higher last year than in any year since...

www.journalinquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Police cracking down on speeding in school zones

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in North Port and other parts of the Suncoast are cracking down on drivers who won’t slow down around schools. ”Even being out there every single day, we still find a lot of people speeding through the school zone,” said Sgt. Kevin Lyon with the North Port Police Department Traffic Unit.
NORTH PORT, FL
boreal.org

Enjoy the drink, but skip the drive: Law Enforcement cracking down on DWI’s

Starting Wednesday, November 24th, and carrying through the end of the year, Minnesota law enforcement will have extra patrols on roads to deter DWI’s. Statistically, there’s a huge uptick in DWI’s during the holiday season, with more than 12,000 DWI arrests between the night before Thanksgiving and New Year over the last five years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Police To Install More Cameras, License Plate Readers To Curb Expressway Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) – This year there have been 224 shootings on our expressways; a number continuing to rise as Illinois State Police race to get their delayed multimillion dollar camera and license reader network up and running. CBS 2’s Tara Molina has tracked this closely for us for months, and the number of people held accountable for these shootings is low. We’ve seen the same scene play out 224 times on the expressways around Chicago, more than twice the past two years combined. A total of 20 of the 224 shootings deadly — with people hurt in 101 of them. This is a list...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Spending Board Approves Placing Speed Cameras Along Jones Falls Expressway

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Attention all drivers: get ready to slow down! Baltimore City is adding two new Speed cameras along the Jones Falls Expressway starting at the county-city line. “Excessive speed was the number one contributing factor for the high injury and severe crashes,” said Adrea Turner. Baltimore’s spending board approved the plan Wednesday. “Get 83 safer as fast as humanly possible,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. There will be six cameras along the corridor  — two active — the others alerting drivers of their speed. “We really want people to know they’re speeding,” said Steve Sharkey, Director, Baltimore Department of Transportation. “You always see people get...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Miami

Don’t Be A Turkey: AAA Activates ‘Tow to Go’ For Thanksgiving Weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Thanksgiving holiday travel rush is on and AAA’s ‘Tow to Go’ is once again working to keep everyone on the roads safe from impaired drivers. The ‘Tow to Go’ program will safely transport a would-be impaired driver and their vehicle home or somewhere safe within 10 miles, free of charge.  You don’t even have to be a AAA member. The ‘Tow to Go’ program will provide safe rides home to intoxicated drivers starting Wednesday, November 24 at 6 a.m. through Monday, November 29. Since 1998, AAA ‘Tow to Go’ has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road. “AAA...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy