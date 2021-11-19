Our view: It’s time to crack down on highway speeding

CHICAGO (CBS) – This year there have been 224 shootings on our expressways; a number continuing to rise as Illinois State Police race to get their delayed multimillion dollar camera and license reader network up and running. CBS 2’s Tara Molina has tracked this closely for us for months, and the number of people held accountable for these shootings is low. We’ve seen the same scene play out 224 times on the expressways around Chicago, more than twice the past two years combined. A total of 20 of the 224 shootings deadly — with people hurt in 101 of them. This is a list...

