Our view: It’s time to crack down on highway speeding

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Thanksgiving holiday travel rush is on and AAA’s ‘Tow to Go’ is once again working to keep everyone on the roads safe from impaired drivers.
The ‘Tow to Go’ program will safely transport a would-be impaired driver and their vehicle home or somewhere safe within 10 miles, free of charge. You don’t even have to be a AAA member.
The ‘Tow to Go’ program will provide safe rides home to intoxicated drivers starting Wednesday, November 24 at 6 a.m. through Monday, November 29.
Since 1998, AAA ‘Tow to Go’ has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.
“AAA...
