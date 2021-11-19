ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Kidd is the perfect person to help Kristaps Porzingis learn to better recognize mismatches

By Mavs Moneyball
Cover picture for the articleKristaps Porzingis and specifically his post game have been the subject of a ton of discussion. Rick Carlisle famously said that posting Porzingis was not an...

SAN ANTONIO — Three years later, the two days that then-unemployed Jason Kidd spent here remain vivid. He remembers the visit with gratitude. Ten months after being fired by Milwaukee midway through the 2017-18 season, Kidd, hoping to find a path for another opportunity, spent a couple of days with coach Rick Carlisle’s staff in Dallas, then came to San Antonio for a crash course at the University of Gregg Popovich.
The Dallas Mavericks are Luka Doncic’s team. I don’t think anyone would argue that. But for as obvious as that is, it’s not always easy for players to adapt to, even if they fully accept it. Kristaps Porzingis has always been “the man” in his basketball career. Think about it,...
NBA 2K22 MyTeam Season 2: Limited Edition II Packs Bring Pink Diamond Paul George, Jason Kidd Cards

As NBA 2K22 MyTeam Season 2 is in full swing, new content continues to drop in the popular mode. On Friday, gamers saw the return of Limited Edition 2 packs which will feature high-rated cards for a limited time. Leading the way are Pink Diamond cards for current star Paul George and former star, Jason Kidd. In addition to the packs, new Season Agendas arrived along with a Locker Code that could be good for a free pack.
Jason Kidd’s Luka Doncic injury update will please Dallas fans

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is hoping that he dodged a bullet. Luka went down with what looked like a twisted ankle. The worry was that Luka could have hurt his achilles or something near there and miss an extended period of time. Callie Caplin of Dallas News reported that...
Mavs’ Luka Doncic’s status gets worrisome update from Kristaps Porzingis

Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis is holding his breath as the team waits on word regarding Luka Doncic’s most recent ankle injury. Doncic had to leave the floor at the last minute of their game against the Denver Nuggets on Monday after seemingly aggravating his lower leg. Fortunately, Luka was able to walk on his own but with injuries like this, you can’t really be certain.
Kristaps Porzingis Is the Answer

We’ve said it many times on StrongSide, but after this recent stretch of Dallas Mavericks basketball, I’m going to repeat it: Kristaps Porzingis is the most pivotal player on this roster. In fact, I’ll go so far as to say he is the most pivotal player in the league. I’m not sure that there is another player in the NBA whose health and performance can swing their team’s status between “contender” and “oh, they’re kind of a fun team” the way Porzingis can.
Jason Kidd believes Mavs’ Jalen Brunson will step up in Luka Doncic’s absence against Chris Paul

Daunting though the task is, this certainly isn’t the first time the Mavericks have had to play without Luka Doncic. Wednesday night’s late game against the white-hot Suns in Footprint Center, which the Mavericks lost 105-98, marked the 31st time Doncic’s four NBA seasons that he wasn’t in uniform. During the Doncic Era the Mavericks are 113-99 with him and 14-16 without him.
Mavs news: Luka Doncic’s playing status for Sunday vs. Clippers, per Jason Kidd

Luka Doncic was unable to suit up for the Dallas Mavericks on Friday as the Mavs suffered a 112-104 against the Phoenix Suns. Dallas will be back in action on Sunday in a highly-anticipated match against the Los Angeles Clippers and at this point, Doncic’s playing status is still up in the air. According to […] The post Mavs news: Luka Doncic’s playing status for Sunday vs. Clippers, per Jason Kidd appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 trade advice: Sell Dennis Schroder, buy Kristaps Porzingis and a lot more

Week 5 of the 2021-22 NBA season is at its midpoint. Some notable players have taken leaps to become priority buy high fantasy candidates, while others are picking up steam after dealing with injuries early. Moving fast risers from Week 5 could help fantasy managers improve their rosters, and one Eastern Conference guard stands out as a top-notch sell-high candidate.
Kristaps Porzingis: Silver Lining in Dallas Mavs Losing Streak

Coming off a third consecutive loss after Sunday afternoon's matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, with Luka Doncic still in street clothes as he nurses his injuries, the Dallas Mavericks can't find a win without their superstar. The slide, though frustrating, is understandable, especially when you realize this Mavs roster...
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban Q&A: His team's start, Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd, new NBA balls and much more

No longer does Mark Cuban feel confined communicating simply through his social media and email accounts. Just like he did before the pandemic affected the NBA's health and safety protocols, the Dallas Mavericks' outspoken owner held court with a handful of reporters while sitting in a courtside seat before Sunday's game in which the Mavs fell to the Clippers, 97-91, at Staples Center.
Jason Kidd is the dark cloud hanging over the team and its season

For better or worse, sans Reggie Bullock and a couple of additions on the margins, this is the same team from the past couple seasons. Sure, many of us have roster fatigue and wish the front office would have done a better job of switching things up, but there is something else. Is it apathy? Well, no. Many us of still watch every game and live and die with every possession. So what is it? It’s almost as though there is a dark cloud hanging over the team. Wins elicit a sigh of relief vs the typical joy we’ve felt in years prior. Losses can be easily explained and rarely leave us scratching our heads in confusion. That black cloud, it turns out, is Jason Kidd, for me at least.
Mark Cuban on Kristaps Porzingis: Why would we trade him?

“I’ve always believed that KP hasn’t played his best basketball yet. Now you’re seeing why we didn’t trade him,” Cuban said. “He’s a great player. He’s a good dude. All of my experiences with him have been positive. So why would we do that? But that’s NBA Twitter and that’s Mavs Twitter. That’s what they do. They’re probably trying to trade Luka right now.”
