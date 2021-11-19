Jason Kidd is the perfect person to help Kristaps Porzingis learn to better recognize mismatches

For better or worse, sans Reggie Bullock and a couple of additions on the margins, this is the same team from the past couple seasons. Sure, many of us have roster fatigue and wish the front office would have done a better job of switching things up, but there is something else. Is it apathy? Well, no. Many us of still watch every game and live and die with every possession. So what is it? It’s almost as though there is a dark cloud hanging over the team. Wins elicit a sigh of relief vs the typical joy we’ve felt in years prior. Losses can be easily explained and rarely leave us scratching our heads in confusion. That black cloud, it turns out, is Jason Kidd, for me at least.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO