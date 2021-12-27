Highest-rated steakhouses in Detroit, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Detroit on Tripadvisor .
Tripadvisor
#9. Vertical Detroit- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1538 Centre St, Detroit, MI 48226-2165
#8. Prism
#8. Prism- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 555 E Lafayette Blvd Greektown Casino, Detroit, MI 48226
Tripadvisor
#7. Monroe Street Cafe- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 561 Monroe St, Detroit, MI 48226-2932
#6. Capers
#6. Capers- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14726 Gratiot Ave, Detroit, MI 48205-1941
Tripadvisor
#5. The Caucus Club Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 150 W Congress St, Detroit, MI 48226-3208
Tripadvisor
#4. Prime & Proper- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1145 Griswold St, Detroit, MI 48226-1918
Tripadvisor
#3. Michael Symon's Roast- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (888 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1128 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226-1907
Tripadvisor
#2. Texas de Brazil- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (390 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1000 Woodward Ave #01b07a, Detroit, MI 48226-1906
Tripadvisor
#1. London Chop House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (308 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 155 W Congress St, Detroit, MI 48226-3200
