ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Highest-rated steakhouses in Detroit, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZO4OZ_0d1tiknt00
Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Detroit, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Detroit on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Detroit, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fcaho_0d1tiknt00
Tripadvisor

#9. Vertical Detroit

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar

- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1538 Centre St, Detroit, MI 48226-2165
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FGQGN_0d1tiknt00
Tripadvisor

#8. Prism

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 555 E Lafayette Blvd Greektown Casino, Detroit, MI 48226
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24mJZm_0d1tiknt00
Tripadvisor

#7. Monroe Street Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 561 Monroe St, Detroit, MI 48226-2932
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36APFY_0d1tiknt00
Tripadvisor

#6. Capers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14726 Gratiot Ave, Detroit, MI 48205-1941
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QPfSx_0d1tiknt00
Tripadvisor

#5. The Caucus Club Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 150 W Congress St, Detroit, MI 48226-3208
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Detroit, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ieaa1_0d1tiknt00
Tripadvisor

#4. Prime & Proper

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1145 Griswold St, Detroit, MI 48226-1918
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14QkEy_0d1tiknt00
Tripadvisor

#3. Michael Symon's Roast

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (888 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1128 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226-1907
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lHpsB_0d1tiknt00
Tripadvisor

#2. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (390 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1000 Woodward Ave #01b07a, Detroit, MI 48226-1906
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yWrb1_0d1tiknt00
Tripadvisor

#1. London Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (308 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 155 W Congress St, Detroit, MI 48226-3200
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Symon
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy