Build a bag: Chelsea’s top eBay golf picks

By Golfweek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago

Former professional golfer Chelsea Pezzola partnered with eBay to explore its robust golf marketplace! From testing the latest and greatest drivers to building a bag on a budget, this series shows you why eBay is the best place for ALL your golf needs. Click here to check out Chelsea’s top picks.

Watch as Chelsea shows you how to build a bag for under $500, under $1,000 and under $1,500. She then puts one of these bags to the test as she competes in a three-hole challenge against media personality and golf photographer Patrick Koenig.

See all of Chelsea Pezzola’s equipment recommendationsWatch the complete series

courtesy of eBay

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

