Golf

Driver vs. driver: Chelsea’s top eBay golf picks

By Golfweek
 7 days ago

Former professional golfer Chelsea Pezzola partnered with eBay to explore its robust golf marketplace! From testing the latest and greatest drivers to building a bag on a budget, this series shows you why eBay is the best place for ALL your golf needs. Click here to check out Chelsea’s top picks.

Tour pros are paid to play the latest and greatest drivers, but for mere golf mortals that can mean shelling out significant cash. Watch as Chelsea and media personality Patrick Koenig test out everything from an old persimmon wood to a brand new driver. The data (thanks to Trackman) might surprise you.

See all of Chelsea Pezzola’s equipment recommendationsWatch the complete series

Golf.com

Best golf gifts: 5 game-changing drivers for every golfer in your life

Happy holidays from GOLF.com, your ultimate gift guide source for all of the golfers in your life (or yourself, of course). This season, we’ve done the legwork for you — finding all of the best items and deals. All you have to do is scroll down! For more gift ideas, check out our main gift guide or visit our Pro Shop.
GOLF
mynews13.com

Unique training methods help local long driver reach the top

ORLANDO, Fla.— A day at the gym for Josh Koch is a little different than most golfers. As he uses different equipment and mechanics at New Dimensions Wellness in order to stay at the top of his sport. Koch is a professional long driver and a two time champion at...
ORLANDO, FL
golfmonthly.com

Best Black Friday eBay Golf Deals

EBay is one of the biggest and most recognised brands in the world, with millions of items being put up for auction every single day. Among those items are golfing related products which, if you look hard enough, can offer some extremely cheap deals. Whether it is clubs, apparel or...
SHOPPING
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

2021 Golf Gambling Recap and Bryson vs. Brooks Pick | Golf Gambling Podcast (Ep. 103)

In this episode of the Golf Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network, Boston Capper (@boston_capper) and Steve Schirmer cover a myriad of topics. They kick off the show celebrating their big Talor Gooch 40/1 win at the RSM Classic. They then run down the rest of the results of the tournament and go over their highs and lows of the RSM Classic.
GOLF
calgolfnews.com

Cleveland Golf Launcher XL Driver

This update of the Launcher line of drivers selling for $400 has a 460cc head with very high resistance to twisting with the best MOI values Cleveland has ever made. The frame has stiff areas and flexible areas to hit the ball farther and retain ball speed. The shaft is counterbalanced with an 8-gram weight and the hosel adjusts loft from 9° to 12° in ½° increments. A 1” shorter shaft “accuracy build” without butt weight is available.
SPORTS
Bryson DeChambeau kicked off The Match by handing out cupcakes with Brooks Koepka's annoyed face on them

The fifth edition of The Match has begun on Friday, with Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau teeing off at the Wynn Golf Club in Vegas. But before the pair of rivals reached the first tee box, DeChambeau started things off by handing out cupcakes to the crowd and offered one to Koepka. Was it to talk trash? Sort of. But I can’t figure out the message — is it that he’s Brooks “Cupcake” if you mispronounce his name? (See below.) Is he calling Koepka a cupcake?
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Nike Golf Deals - Boost Your Wardrobe With These Caps, Polos, Shoes And Trousers

Nike is arguably the biggest sporting brand in the world, with a whole host of sporting megastars like Michael Jordan, Rafael Nadal and Tiger Woods sponsored by the global company. Despite still making equipment for sports like tennis, basketball and football, Nike actually pulled out of the golf equipment industry...
APPAREL
Halo Infinite fan hilariously bows post-sword fight to honor fallen opponent

They say respect is earned, not given, which is certainly true of this Halo Infinite sword duel that ends in a bow. Amid the slew of Reddit threads complaining about Halo Infinite’s Tenrai event, user KnifeyMcEdgey shared a clip of something special. In the video, the player gets into an energy sword duel with someone on the other team. The two combatants plasma-clash not once but twice before a victor emerges.
VIDEO GAMES
Build a bag: Chelsea’s top eBay golf picks

GOLF
